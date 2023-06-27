The advent of T20 Cricket hasn’t left the other untouched. Not only has it made the ODIs more scoring, but even in the Tests it is not anymore uncommon for batters to go for strokes from the first ball itself. These changes, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma believes, will make the upcoming ODI World Cup a highly competitive event.

ICC announced the schedule on Tuesday for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India from 5 October to 19 November.

“This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before,” Rohit was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

“All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” he added.

India open their campaign on 8 October against five-time champions Australia in Chennai.

The tournament spanning over around one-and-half months follows a round-robin format with all ten sides playing each other for a total of 45 league matches. Except for six day matches, which start at 10:30 am, the entire tournament will feature day-night contests starting at 2 in the noon.

The clash of rivals; India vs Pakistan

India’s much-anticipated clash with arch-rival Pakistan is scheduled for 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The two Asian neighbours now play against each other only at the ICC and ACC events as bilateral cricket ties are frozen due to diplomatic tension. The most recent match between the two nations was during the T20 World Cup in Australia, last year.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in ODI World Cup; 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The only time they didn’t clash in a 50-over World Cup was in 2007 when both teams crashed out of the tournament in the opening round itself.

India’s other big-ticket fixtures include matches against New Zealand and England on October 22 and 29 in Dharamsala and Lucknow respectively.

With inputs from PTI

