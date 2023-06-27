Cricket fans in India and Pakistan would now be eagerly waiting for 15 October, when the perhaps biggest rivals in the sport; India and Pakistan, will take on each other in the ODI World Cup.

On Tuesday the ICC finally announced the official schedule and venues for the fixtures in the World Cup which will be played in India from 5 October to 19 November.

The power clash between the two South Asian cricketing powerhouses will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Gujarat. This would be the eighth time the traditional rivals will lock horns at the summit ODI tournament. Except for the 2007 ODI World Cup, where both the teams were in separate pools and couldn’t make the playoffs, they have had an encounter every World Cup since 1992. India have won all these encounters so far.

The last time the two teams were face to face in an ODI World Cup clash was in 2019 at Old Trafford. India won that match by 89 runs.

India also had a 100% percent record in T20 World Cups till 2021. However, last year India got back to winning on the back of an impeccable knock from Virat Kohli, who stole an almost-won match from Pakistan’s hold.

India’s western neighbours would be also very excited about the clash as it would offer them a chance to break Men in India’s winning streak, while Rohit Sharma and Co would be fixated on delivering Pakistan one more blow.

The official schedule could be announced only three months in advance due to Pakistan’s delay in confirming whether they will participate. Ever since India refused to visit Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, and the ICC made Pakistan come up with a hybrid model that will now have most of the matches — including the ones India will play – take place in Sri Lanka instead, Pakistan had been showing reluctance to let their team come to India for the World Cup as a response.

