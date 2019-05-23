They may be perennial chokers, but Faf du Plessis-led South Africa enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a mixed team of experience and first-timers. While the likes of Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi will be playing their first 50-over World Cup, the experienced duo of captain Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla will be participating in their third edition of cricket’s premier tournament.

They have reached the semifinals thrice, and every time they have reached the last four stage, it has been a matter of coming ‘so close and yet so far’.

As they get ready for the 2019 campaign of the ICC event, we take a look at their 15-man squad:

Faf du Plessis (Captain): Du Plessis the captain Proteas need at mega event

Hashim Amla: Amla worth much more than weight in runs

Aiden Markram: Time for Markram to showcase his ODI capabilities

Quinton de Kock: Proteas will depend on de Kock for quick start

JP Duminy: Duminy adds three-dimensional ability to Proteas side

David Miller: Miller's chance to finally prove his potential

Imran Tahir: Variety makes leggie Tahir key bowler at showpiece event

Andile Phehlukwayo: Versatile and fearless, Phehlukwayo is a match-winner Proteas need

Dwaine Pretorius: In Pretorius, Proteas have solid set of skills to lean on

Kagiso Rabada: Aggressive and intelligent, Rabada is a complete package Proteas are lucky to have

Tabraiz Shamsi: With Impressive range of variations, Shamsi can make an impact in England

Dale Steyn: Steyn's chance to fill World Cup-sized hole in glittering career

Rassie van der Dussen: Hard-hitting van der Dussen can make a difference if given a chance

Chris Morris: A complete package, Morris can make a strong impact in England

Lungi Ngidi: Ngidi stands tall amid Proteas' fast and furious

