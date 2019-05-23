They may be perennial chokers, but Faf du Plessis-led South Africa enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a mixed team of experience and first-timers. While the likes of Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi will be playing their first 50-over World Cup, the experienced duo of captain Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla will be participating in their third edition of cricket’s premier tournament.
File photo of the South Africa cricket team.
They have reached the semifinals thrice, and every time they have reached the last four stage, it has been a matter of coming ‘so close and yet so far’.
As they get ready for the 2019 campaign of the ICC event, we take a look at their 15-man squad:
File photo of the South Africa cricket team.
Faf du Plessis (Captain): Du Plessis the captain Proteas need at mega event
Hashim Amla: Amla worth much more than weight in runs
Aiden Markram: Time for Markram to showcase his ODI capabilities
Quinton de Kock: Proteas will depend on de Kock for quick start
JP Duminy: Duminy adds three-dimensional ability to Proteas side
David Miller: Miller's chance to finally prove his potential
Imran Tahir: Variety makes leggie Tahir key bowler at showpiece event
Andile Phehlukwayo: Versatile and fearless, Phehlukwayo is a match-winner Proteas need
Dwaine Pretorius: In Pretorius, Proteas have solid set of skills to lean on
Kagiso Rabada: Aggressive and intelligent, Rabada is a complete package Proteas are lucky to have
Tabraiz Shamsi: With Impressive range of variations, Shamsi can make an impact in England
Dale Steyn: Steyn's chance to fill World Cup-sized hole in glittering career
Rassie van der Dussen: Hard-hitting van der Dussen can make a difference if given a chance
Chris Morris: A complete package, Morris can make a strong impact in England
Lungi Ngidi: Ngidi stands tall amid Proteas' fast and furious
May 23, 2019 13:20:29 IST
