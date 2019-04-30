First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: With Impressive range of variations, Shamsi can make an impact in England

Shamsi's array bristles with an impressive range of variations, most importantly a googly that jags sharply away from right-handers.

Telford Vice, Apr 30, 2019 19:00:01 IST

It is to Tabraiz Shamsi’s significant misfortune that he has emerged at a time when South Africa are unusually well served with spin bowling options.

File picture of Tabraiz Shamsi. AP

File picture of Tabraiz Shamsi. AP

Keshav Maharaj has taken his opportunity to nail down the slow bowler’s berth in Test cricket and there’s no shifting Imran Tahir from his place in the white-ball XIs.

More often than not since readmission in 1991, South Africa have had to pick the best of a mediocre bunch of spinners for the longer format and make do with even less impressive bowlers in the shorter stuff. That’s how it should be in a country where the quicks rule, aided and abetted by the conditions and, understandably, the attitudes of captains and coaches.

So it is to Shamsi’s considerable credit that he has been able to make himself seen and heard not only despite all that but also because he bowls the most esoteric brand of spin.

He has earned his attention by bowling aggressively as often as possible, conditions and match situation allowing. Not for Shamsi the wallflower role of keeping one end quiet while someone else comes up roses at the other. His array bristles with an impressive range of variations, most importantly a googly that jags sharply away from right-handers. He bowls with a magnetic intensity that only adds to the challenge of facing him, and also with humour — which can be equally dangerous for opponents.

Those qualities came to the attention of a wider audience when Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Shamsi to replace the injured Samuel Badree in the 2016 Indian Premier League — months before he played for South Africa for the first time.

Given Tahir’s pre-eminence in South Africa’s gameplan, and considering there wouldn’t seem to be many opportunities to deploy two spinners at a World Cup in England, it’s difficult to see how Shamsi will get a game at the tournament.

But, if he does, spectators are guaranteed something worth watching.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 19:00:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa Cricket Team, South Africa National Cricket Team, South Africa World Cup Matches, South Africa World Cup Schedule, South Africa World Cup Squad, Tabraiz Shamsi, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all