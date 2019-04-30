First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Aiden Markram , South Africa batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Time for Markram to showcase his ODI capabilities

The 2019 World Cup will be Markram's first at senior level, and there would be no better stage on which to fulfil some of his immense potential in the one-day format by finding the form that made him South Africa's leading runscorer at the under-19 event four years previously.

Telford Vice, Apr 30, 2019 16:29:33 IST

Aiden Markram might not understand some of his more senior teammates' obsession with winning the World Cup. After all, he's been there and done that, and as a captain no less: Markram took South Africa all the way in the 2014 under-19 version of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

There's also no doubting his pedigree as a player. He was run out for 97 in his debut Test innings, against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in September 2017, scored 143 in his third trip to the crease against the same opponents in Bloemfontein, and made a 60-ball 66 in his one-day debut against them the next month.

File image of Aiden Markram. Reuters

File image of Aiden Markram. Reuters

After his first 50 innings in international cricket, Markram had four Test centuries — and three efforts in the 90s — along with two ODI half-centuries. But until he starts cracking three figures in the 50-over format, questions will remain about his suitability at that level. That he has the talent is without question. But whether he has the gumption to make it work for him remains to be seen.
Tall and blessed with a sound technique, a bristling array of strokes, particularly through the off side, an attacking approach and a solid mental game, Markram is a threat to any attack.

He has been marked out as a potential future Test captain and there is every reason to take that possibility seriously, not least because he has the good sense to pay his seniors the respect they have earned while also impressing his own generation of players with his hunger and commitment.

The 2019 World Cup will be his first at senior level, and there would be no better stage on which to fulfil some of his immense potential in the one-day format by finding the form that made him South Africa's leading runscorer at the under-19 event four years previously.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 16:31:41 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Quinton De Kock, South Africa Cricket Team, South Africa National Cricket Team, South Africa World Cup Matches, South Africa World Cup Schedule, South Africa World Cup Squad, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all