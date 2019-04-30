First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

David Miller, South Africa batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Miller's chance to finally prove his potential

As with JP Duminy, Miller is in danger of being remembered for not living up to his potential. The 2019 World Cup is a priceless chance for him to put that right.

Telford Vice, Apr 30, 2019 16:29:03 IST

Some people would pay good money just to watch David Miller in the field. The way he swoops about the outfield, chasing down the unchaseable, efficiently untangling himself into strong throwing positions, delivering those throws fast, flat and fully on target is a sight to behold. And that’s without considering the difficult catches he makes look simple.

File picture of David Miller. AP

File picture of David Miller. AP

But it’s as a blazing middle-order bat that Miller earns his keep, and while he has more than got the job done in competitions like the Indian Premier League he has less to celebrate at the higher international level.

It took him 55 ODI innings to score his first century, against West Indies at St George’s Park in January 2015 — which is partially explained by the fact that at that stage of his career he had batted above No 6 only 11 times. Another salient point is that, in that time, he missed 38 ODIs. So Miller has a legitimate gripe that he has not been given a fair number of playing opportunities. He has less of a case for fulfilling his long-standing ambition to play Test cricket, what with only six centuries in his 99 first-class innings.

Even so, there are few more masterful blasters of a cricket ball in the modern game, and Miller does much of his blasting down the ground. When he kicks into gear, as he did to hit 13 fours and a six in his career-best 139 in Hobart in November 2018 to earn a victory for South Africa in the deciding match of an ODI series against Australia, few are better to watch.

But, as with JP Duminy, Miller is in danger of being remembered for not living up to his potential. The 2019 World Cup is a priceless chance for him to put that right.

To do so he will have to deliver consistently and accept the responsibility for steering a fractious middle order towards calm, clinical performances more often than not.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 16:59:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, David Miller, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa Cricket Team, South Africa National Cricket Team, South Africa World Cup Matches, South Africa World Cup Schedule, South Africa World Cup Squad, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all