‘I retired from ODI cricket & the ECB banned me from T20s’: Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at ECB

Kevin Pietersen posted a cheeky tweet taking a dig at the English Cricket Board on his ouster from the international team on the back of Ben Stokes’ retirement.

Ben Stokes announced his retirement from the least fashionable ODI format on Monday, stating the immensely hectic schedule as one of the main reasons.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years,” Stokes mentioned in a statement.

However, he will continue to play T20Is and Tests.

At the instance, former England batter Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote, “I once said the schedule was horrendous and I couldn’t cope, so I retired from ODI cricket & the ECB banned me from T20s too.”

The swashbuckling batter had a brilliant career with the Three Lions before controversies took over and he parted ways with the ECB.

I once said the schedule was horrendous and I couldn’t cope, so I retired from ODI cricket & the ECB banned me from T20s too…………. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 19, 2022

A user commented on his tweet that times have changed. “You played many years ago. Things have changed as they often do.”

Pietersen, however, was not convinced with the tweet and replied that he made the ECB change things.

Pietersen played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for England. His last international fixture was an Ashes Test match in Sydney in January 2014.

Stokes plays his last ODI on Tuesday against South Africa.

