Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket, to play last match on Tuesday

Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, has announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday. The all-rounder posted a message on micro-blogging site Twitter stating that the ODI against South Africa on Tuesday will be his last.

Stokes said that playing three formats together is taking a toll on his body considering the tight schedules in English cricket calendar and the physical and mental demands of the game. He also added that someone else could take his place and be beneficial to the team.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years,” the statement read.

The 2019 World Cup Final hero further added that such a decision was hard to make but he wasn’t able to give 100% to the team. “As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.”

The southpaw played 104 games for the Three Lions scoring 2,919 runs at an average of 39.44. He had three centuries and 21 half-centuries in the format.

Highlight of the career for Ben Stokes was when he played a decisive innings in the 2019 World Cup final, ensuring that the match goes to the Super Over as England chased a target of 242. Stokes was the highest scorer for England with a brilliant 84-run innings.

Stokes also thanked and wished success to limited overs captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott.

He also confirmed that his complete focus will now be on Test Cricket. “I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.”

Stokes will play his last ODI on 19 July, Tuesday against South Africa at Chester-le-Street.

