Playing XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Toss | South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first.

England take on South Africa just a day after a well-fought three-match ODI series against India. The first of the three ODIs being played at Chester-le-Street.

This will be Stokes’ last ODI and the atmosphere at the stadium is going to be quite emotional as they bid farewell to one of the finest all-rounders England has produced.

One of the prime reasons Ben Stokes made while announcing his retirement on Monday was the scheduling of the games and he admitted that his body has not been able to manage the workload. The instance is very clear with less than 48 hours between two different series.

England batters had a poor run against India and will look to turn around their fortunes quickly. They will also be boosted by the return of leg spinner Adil Rashid. They are expected to continue with the same team except for the inclusion of Adil Rashid.

South Africa played their last ODI in March. And their last international assignment was the five-match T20I series against India, which was a month ago. They are expected to tune in fresh in today’s contest.

The two warm-up matches against England Lions should help them to settle in the environment.

Both the sides have had similar outings in the last five ODIs –

England: LWLWW

South Africa: LWLWW

When: July 19, 2022; 2pm Local Time, 5:30pm IST

Where: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham

