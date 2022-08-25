‘I hope not’: Trent Boult on England Test series being his last in the red ball format

New Zealand ace fast bowler Trent Boult hopes that he is not done with his Test career and has also set a target on the coveted ODI World Cup coming up in 2023 after he withdrew the contract with New Zealand cricket earlier this month.

“I hope not,” Boult said when quizzed if the England Test in June 2022 was his last.

“I’m fully aware that with the decision I made to give that contract back, it’s going to affect that selection. I’m taking it almost week by week really,” Boult said after being selected for the tour of Australia.

New Zealand’s next red-ball assignment will be a two-Test series in Pakistan in December 2022 – January 2023. They will subsequently host England for two Tests in February 2023 which will also include a day-night Test at Boult’s home ground in Mount Maunganui.

“There’s a lot of cricket to be played before then. I know the next series is in Pakistan and then at my home ground [Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui] against England in the New Year, but it’s too far away to tell. I’m going to leave that with New Zealand Cricket and respect their decision,” Boult added.

Boult also has an eye set on the 2023 ODI World Cup after they missed out in the last edition on back of the controversial ‘boundary scored’ rule.

“I remember talking to Kane [Williamson] after 2019 at Lord’s [where England pipped New Zealand in the final] and saying we want to be there in four years’ time. It’s only a few months around the corner and there’s a lot of hunger to try to have another crack at that trophy,” the left-arm quick shared.

Boult had reasoned the time spent with his family after he withdrew from the central contract with New Zealand Cricket. He is willing to spend more time with his family and playing in T20 leagues would help him do that as he can take them along with him. But international cricket is definitely not off his radar.

“Without getting too financially specific, I’d be more able to bring them on tour [when playing T20 leagues],” Boult said. “I’ve got three young boys that only see dad for eight weeks a year at the current moment. If I don’t play any international cricket – obviously I still want to – then that might be a couple of leagues a year and 10 months at home rather than the other way around,” Boult explained.

“I’m not getting too far ahead – it’s a hard one to forecast at the moment,” Boult concluded.

