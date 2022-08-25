New Zealand include Trent Boult in squad for Chappell-Hadlee Trophy against Australia

New Zealand have included pacer Trent Boult in the squad that will face Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee series next month. The left-handed pacer had earlier requested New Zealand Cricket to release him from the central contract and the board had subsequently agreed.

The Blackcaps have also called-up Matt Henry who had earlier missed the West Indies tour due to a rib injury. Henry will join Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Ben Sears.

“The fact we’re having to leave out players of the caliber of Ish, Henry and Will shows the increased depth we currently have at our disposal,” coach Gary Stead said in a statement. “Glenn’s a versatile player who can cover most places in the batting order for us as well as provide a bowling option if needed.”

Stead added that Kane Williamson who had missed the final two games during the West Indies tour due to injury will lead the side against Australia.

“It’ll be nice to have Kane back after missing the final two games of the West Indies series through injury,” he said. “He’s obviously a world-class player and his leadership and experience are invaluable to our group.”

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee.

