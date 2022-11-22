Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has described in explicit detail how he broke his leg in a freak accident during a birthday party. He now feels it is highly improbable that he will recover in time for the India Test tour next year. However, he is not ready to give up hope.

The bed-ridden all-rounder from Melbourne featured on Cricket Australia’s ‘Unplayable Podcast’ and revealed how a harmless prank at a 50th birthday party with one of his mates and former school teachers led to him fracturing his left fibula. He has now had surgery to heal the fracture.

It was the birthday party of an official of Maxwell’s Premier Cricket team, Fitzroy-Doncaster, and was being hosted in a small garden area with synthetic turf that was slick from the prolonged rain. According to the cricketer, he and his buddy were laughing about something and Maxwell went on to chase him off somewhere.

The duo had taken about three or four steps out on the grass, when the accident happened. Both of them slipped at the same time and collapsed onto the ground. Maxwell’s buddy, unfortunately, failed to control himself and fell at an awkward angle directly on the leg of the Aussie all-rounder. “It immediately snapped. Every detail was audible and felt by me. It hurt quite a bit. I was screaming a little bit,” Maxwell explained.

However, Maxwell’s partner first thought it was a joke. But he realised the pain was real when Maxwell called his wife Vini for assistance. His other friends present at the party constructed a temporary tent to cover Maxwell from the rain, out of concern that moving him would worsen the injury. Later, he was rushed to the hospital.

“I could not sleep for two days when I was in pain. I broke my fibula. It was snapped in half, but it also shattered through the bone. There was a bit of a chip off the tibia as well [and] I ruptured all the ligaments on top of my foot as well. This is all the annoying aspect of it,” he revealed.

Maxwell has long-held aspirations to increase his appearances in red-ball cricket. Till now, he has featured in the white jersey seven times, the most recent of which was recorded more than five years ago. While he admits his goal of being called up for the India tour’s Test match next year is hanging by a thread, the Aussie all-rounder still harbours the belief that the setback would actually help him play cricket for longer.

”There’s a time limit on when they’re going to announce that squad to India and to be fair, there’s a high chance that I won’t make it. They’re obviously going have to see me playing cricket and they’re obviously going to have to take a big risk if they do take me,” Maxwell told.

