‘I absolutely loved every time I have played against him’: Ben Stokes responds to Virat Kohli’s message

England all-rounder Ben Stokes responded Virat Kohli, after the Indian batter shared a heart-felt message on Stokes’s retirement from ODIs.

Stokes shared a statement on his social media handles and announced his retirement from ODIs, mentioning that his body and mind are not able to handle the pressure of the tight cricket schedule.

Kohli had replied to Stokes’ Instagram post, “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect.”

In response to Kohli’s comment, Stokes shared his views on Kohli ahead of England’s first ODI against South Africa at Chester-le-Street.

“Yeah, I love Virat. He is going to go down as one of the greatest players of the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. I absolutely loved every time I played against him. The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something that I have always really admired even before playing against him,” Stokes said while talking to Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports.

The duo last played against each other in the third ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday. They have had several intense moments on the field over the years. But they will only face each other going forward in Tests and T20Is.

here is the videohttps://t.co/0XcE1WLJnV — Kri (@KrishK74) July 19, 2022

“When you play against guys like that, you understand sort of what it means to not just yourself but everybody else who manages to play the game as lucky enough to play at the top level. So I have loved every single time I have played against him. I am sure we’ll have some more battles on the field. But yeah, it was nice to hear [from Kohli],” Stokes added.

Follow: South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score

Stokes plays his last ODI on Tuesday against South Africa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.