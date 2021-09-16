Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'His contribution has been immense,' Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli stepping down as T20I captain

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 16th, 2021
  • 19:25:40 IST

India captain Virat Kohli announced Thursday that he will give up India's Twenty20 captaincy after the World Cup that starts next month.

"I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said on Twitter.

The 32-year-old, who became limited-overs captain after M.S. Dhoni stepped aside in 2017, has faced pressure over his failure to win India either the World Cup, Champions Trophy or T20 World Cup.

Kohli is set to lead his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the T20 tournament which resumes Sunday in the UAE after a four-month pandemic suspension.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

Jay Shah thanked Kohli for his contribution

Kohli received praise for a job well done

His incredible stats and accomplishments as captain were the talk of the town

A few lauded Kohli for taking the decision

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 16, 2021 19:25:40 IST

