Virat Kohli to step down as T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Indian captain, across all formats of the game, Virat Kohli will step down as T20 captain at the end of the T20 World Cup in October-November this year.
He announced the decision to quit T20 captaincy on Twitter, writing that he took the decision after many discussions with the leadership group within the Indian team.
🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ds7okjhj9J
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 16, 2021
"Arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who has been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," write Kohli in his official statement.
Kohli further said that he has informed about the decision to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Sourav Ganguly and "will continue to serve Indian cricket and the Indian team to the best ability".
"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," read his statement.
T20 World Cup begins on 17 October in Oman with the qualifiers. India will play the first match against Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai.
