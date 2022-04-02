Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs DC, Full cricket score: Ferguson stars as Titans down Capitals to claim second win

Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 02 April, 2022

02 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

171/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 10
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

157/9 (20.0 ov)

Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals
171/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55 157/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85

Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Kuldeep Yadav - 11

Mustafizur Rahman - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kuldeep Yadav not out 14 14 0 1
Mustafizur Rahman not out 3 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Hardik Pandya 4 0 22 1
Rahul Tewatia 2 0 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 143/9 (17.3)

14 (14) R/R: 5.6

Kuldeep Yadav 11(10)

Khaleel Ahmed 0(1) S.R (0)

c Matthew Wade b Mohammad Shami
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs DC, Full cricket score: Ferguson stars as Titans down Capitals to claim second win

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs DC, Full cricket score: Ferguson stars as Titans down Capitals to claim second win

23:46 (IST)

That's all we have for you from tonight's games. Tomorrow, CSK take on PBKS in Math 11 of IPL 2022. That should be a cracker, so do join us for that. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:45 (IST)

Lockie Ferguson is the Player of the Match 

23:24 (IST)

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 157/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 14 , Mustafizur Rahman 3)

Second win on the trot for the Titans as they beat the Capitals by 14 runs. Lockie Ferguson shines with four wickets and he's surely a candidate for the Player of the Match. 

23:17 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 145/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 4 , Mustafizur Rahman 1)

Shami back into the attack. He collects two wickets and Delhi are nine down. Gujarat on the verge of victory here. 

23:05 (IST)

After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 134/7 ( Rovman Powell 14 , )

Rashid Khan ends his four-over spell with a wicket, that of Shardul Thakur. Thakur is struck LBW off the final ball of the over. Kuldeep Yadav is the new batter. DC need 38 off 24 balls and just three wickets in hand. 

22:58 (IST)

After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 126/6 ( Rovman Powell 13 , Shardul Thakur 0)

Huge blow for DC now as Rishabh Pant departs following a knock of 43. Lockie Ferguson with the wicket of Pant, and just a few balls later, Lockie strikes yet again to remove Axar Patel. More misery for the Capitals. 

22:51 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Abhinav Manohar makes no mistake with the catch as Ferguson gets rid of Pant. 

22:40 (IST)

After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 100/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 34 , Rovman Powell 4)

Another wicket falls for DC and Rovman Powell is in. Lalit Yadav isrun-out at the bowlers' end and has to depart. Task cut out for DC, who need 72 off 48 balls to win. 

22:37 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Lalit Yadav falls short of safety at the bowler's end and he is run out. Another blow to the Capitals. Lalit Yadav run out (Abhinav Manohar/Shankar) 25

22:28 (IST)

After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 79/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 24 , Lalit Yadav 20)

Strong comeback from Pant and Lalit. The duo's partnership is worth 45 runs. To put things into context, the Capitals need 93 to win from 60 balls. 

22:51 (IST)

22:37 (IST)

21:11 (IST)

20:59 (IST)

20:39 (IST)

20:32 (IST)

20:07 (IST)

19:43 (IST)

Preview: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face one another in the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 2 April, 2022 (Saturday). Both the teams will look to build on a winning start to their respective campaigns.

In their first match of the season, Gujarat Titans beat fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants quite convincingly. They will now look to carry on this momentum in this second clash against the Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Delhi came from behind to snatch an improbable win against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener and would look to tick a few more boxes when they clash with Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match start?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch GT vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs DC match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Updated Date: April 02, 2022 23:48:03 IST

