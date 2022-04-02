Tata IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live cricket score: Mumbai lose Rohit, Anmolpreet tamely in 194 run chase

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live cricket score, 9th IPL Match Live Coverage: After the 20 overs, RR have put together 193/8 on the board on a good batting surface. The way they were going, RR should have gone past 200 runs easily but for the collapse in the last two overs which produced just 11 runs

Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score streaming, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back, after their defeat in the opening game, when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (2 April).

Mumbai Indians kept their unwanted record of losing their season opener as they went down to Delhi Capitals despite dominating the game for a majority of the overs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, flexed their batting muscle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first outing of the season. The Rajasthan-based outfit won the game by 61 runs.

Rajasthan Royals are high on confidence after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they should be wary of the threat posed by Mumbai Indians as they will be bolstered with the return of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma and team have enjoyed a good run over Rajasthan Royals in the recent past. And, it will be an interesting encounter to watch out for

When will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch MI vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The MI vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Tymal Mills, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jos Buttler, Anunay Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen, Karun Nair, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, James Neesham, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

