Tata IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live cricket score: Mumbai lose Rohit, Anmolpreet tamely in 194 run chase

IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score, FOUR!
Ishan Kishan guides the ball to third man for a four. Length delivery on middle and off stump, Kishan waits for it and guides the ball to the boundary rope. Neat batting!
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|193/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.65
|50/2 (5.5 ov) - R/R 8.57
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ishan Kishan (W)
|Batting
|31
|23
|4
|1
|Tilak Varma
|Batting
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Prasidh Krishna
|1.5
|0
|20
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 40/2 (4)
|
10 (10) R/R: 5.45
Tilak Varma 2(4)
Ishan Kishan (W) 8(7)
|
Anmolpreet Singh 5(4) S.R (125)
c Devdutt Padikkal b Navdeep Saini
GONE!
Slower one from Mills and Saini is beaten by the variation. Saini is already into the shot and the slog doesn't come off. Kishan completes the catch
Saini c Kishan b Mills 2 (2)
RUN OUT!
Ashwin slices it away to the right of sweeper cover and tries for a second run. But that was never on. Throw from Tilak Varma was spot on but credit goes to Bumrah for a stellar over. 3 runs, 3 wickets
Ashwin run out 1 (1)
OUT!
Jos Buttler departs for 100 from 68 balls. Bumrah yorks Jos! It is an inswinging yorker and Buttler's attempt at defending it doesn't come off. The ball clatters into the base of the middle stump
Buttler b Bumrah 100 (68)
GONE!
Slower full-toss by Bumrah and Hetmyer bends his back knee and sends it straight to Talk Varma at deep midwicket. Hetmyer is not happy but he has played a brilliant knock
Hetmyer c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 35 (14)
CENTURY!
Appeal for leg before but there is a big inside edge and Jos Buttler survives the review. He brings up his second IPL century from 66 balls
GONE!
Sanju Samson walks back! A big wicket for MI and this is a massive breakthrough. Slower one by Pollard, Samson pulls and it is taken by N Tilak Varma at deep midwicket
Samson c Varma b Pollard 30 (21), RR are 130/3
FIFTY!
Next ball, another four. And this brings up the fifty for Jos Buttler. 32-ball half century from the RR opener. Shortish from Sams, angling across, this has been dinked away past short third man
GONE!
On the final delivery of the powerplay overs, Padikkal departs! Tymal Mills applies the brakes and Padikkal perishes under growing pressure. Back of a length delivery, Padikkal with a weak pull to Rohit Sharma who settles under it to complete the catch at cover
Padikkal c Rohit b Mills 7
GONE!
Yashasvi Jaiswal was almost caught short on the previous ball. Now he departs and there is no question about this. Not a great ball from Bumrah, on the hip and Jaiswal just casually chips it straight to David
Jaiswal c David b Bumrah 1 (2), RR are 13/1
Rajasthan Royals playing XI
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna
Mumbai Indians playing XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live cricket score, 9th IPL Match Live Coverage: After the 20 overs, RR have put together 193/8 on the board on a good batting surface. The way they were going, RR should have gone past 200 runs easily but for the collapse in the last two overs which produced just 11 runs
Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score streaming, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back, after their defeat in the opening game, when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (2 April).
Mumbai Indians kept their unwanted record of losing their season opener as they went down to Delhi Capitals despite dominating the game for a majority of the overs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, flexed their batting muscle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first outing of the season. The Rajasthan-based outfit won the game by 61 runs.
Rajasthan Royals are high on confidence after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they should be wary of the threat posed by Mumbai Indians as they will be bolstered with the return of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma and team have enjoyed a good run over Rajasthan Royals in the recent past. And, it will be an interesting encounter to watch out for
When will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 April.
Where will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be held?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match start?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch MI vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The MI vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Tymal Mills, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jos Buttler, Anunay Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen, Karun Nair, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, James Neesham, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
