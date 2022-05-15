Highlights, IPL 2022 CSK vs GT, Full cricket score: Gujarat Titans win by seven wickets

That's all we have from this game. You can follow the other game between LSG and RR here. It's goodbye for now.
Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|133/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.65
|137/3 (19.1 ov) - R/R 7.15
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Wriddhiman Saha (W)
|not out
|67
|57
|8
|1
|David Miller
|not out
|15
|20
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mukesh Choudhary
|3
|0
|28
|0
|Matheesha Pathirana
|3.1
|0
|24
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 100/3 (13.1)
|
37 (37) R/R: 6.16
Wriddhiman Saha (W) 18(16)
David Miller 15(20)
|
Hardik Pandya (C) 7(6) S.R (116.66)
c Shivam Dube b Matheesha Pathirana
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS cricket score, 62nd IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 62 of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Stay tuned for more updates
Wriddhiman Saha is Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Gujarat Titans 137/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 67 , David Miller 15)
Gujarat Titans win by seven wickets! Saha with the winning boundary, guiding past short third man fence. Saha finishes 67 not out. Victory for GT ensures they will finish in the top two and play Qualifier 1 in Kolkata against the second-ranked side.
After 18 overs,Gujarat Titans 127/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 60 , David Miller 12)
Pathirana continues. Six off the over. GT need just seven runs off 12 balls to win the contest and consolidate their stay at the top of points table.
After 16 overs,Gujarat Titans 117/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 56 , David Miller 8)
Simarjeet continues. Nine runs off the over as Miller collects a boundary. GT need 17 runs off 24 balls. Time for a timeout.
After 14 overs,Gujarat Titans 104/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 50 , David Miller 1)
Pathirana continues. He strikes to remove Hardik Pandya in the first ball of the over. Pandya is taken by the fielder at mid-off. David Miller is the new batter in at number five.
After 12 overs,Gujarat Titans 96/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 47 , Hardik Pandya (C) 5)
Moeen Ali into his second over. He removes Matthew Wade who is caught by Shuvam Dube at long-on. Six runs and a wicket from the over.
After 11 overs,Gujarat Titans 90/1 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 46 , Matthew Wade 20)
GT are nearing victory in this dead rubber. They need less than 50 runs to win, 44 from nine overs to be exact. Nine off the 11th over.
Preview: Hardik Pandya the captain has attracted plaudits from all quarters but Hardik Pandya the all-rounder is yet to exert confidence among many. The Gujarat Titans captain started IPL 2022 in the best way possible.
He bowled at full tilt, batted at the top of the order and captained his side brilliantly but one small niggle in between changed a lot of things. Pandya did not bowl in five straight matches before returning to bowl for just one over in their last match Lucknow Super Giants.
All eyes will be on Hardik and his fitness to bowl full quota when GT take on Chennai Super Kings in a rather inconsequential IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be played?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 May.
Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be held?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match start?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 pm. The toss will be held at 3 pm.
Where can you watch CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match.
Complete squads:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar (injured), Adam Milne (injured), Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati, Matheesha Pathirana
Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.
Ravindra Jadeja handed back captaincy to MS Dhoni after CSK only managed two wins from the first eight matches.
CSK and GT players wore black armbands as mark of respect for former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident, during their IPL game on Sunday.
Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their position at the top of the IPL 2022 points table by beating Chennai Super Kings.