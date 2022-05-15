CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 preview: MS Dhoni and Co play for pride against table-toppers Gujarat

Chennai Super Kings' match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday in IPL 2022 is largely a dead rubber but not completely inconsequential. With 18 points already from 12 matches, Gujarat have already qualified for the playoffs while Chennai cannot make the knockouts anymore. The four-time champions have just eight points after 12 matches.

There are no playoffs spot at stake in the Sunday encounter but a victory would help Hardik Pandya-led GT to consolidate their spot at the top which will then help them have two shots at the final in the knockouts. It's been a horrific season for CSK but a win against GT would go long way in helping them avoid being the Wood Spooner this season. If not anything, they at least have the pride to play for.

Star watch

Devon Conway: The New Zealand opener has been in a terrific form since returning to the CSK playing XI. He smashed three consecutive fifties on his return before getting out on a duck in the last match against Mumbai Indians. Though the LBW decision against Conway looked dodgy, the batter wasn't able to review the call due to a power issue at the Wankhede Stadium. On Sunday, Conway would aim to put the disappointment behind him and get back to giving CSK another strong start. Chennai are also in the process to find their best players for the next season and another big innings from Conway will help the batter seal his spot in the team for 2023.

Shubman Gill: Another opener who would be in focus on Sunday is Gujarat's Shubman Gill. After a streak of middling innings and single digit scores, Gill has found form with two back-to-back fifties in the last two matches. His innings of 63 not out in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants made him the second player in IPl history after Sachin Tendulkar to bat through 20 overs of an innings without scoring a hundred. Though he faced criticism on social media, his innings helped GT qualify for playoffs by beating LSG. Gill's runs at the top of the innings are vital for GT and the team would want the batter to continue his good form going into the playoffs.

Uncapped watch

Mukesh Choudhary: Left-arm fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary has been the find of the season for CSK. They spent Rs 14 crore o Deepak Chahar in the auctions to make him lead their bowling attack but the unfortunate back injury proved to be a jolt to CSK's bowling department. However, Choudhary has shown that he can be trusted by the management to be their lead bowler. The Maharashtra pacer has so far taken 16 wickets from 11 matches in his debut IPL season. Nine of those 16 wickets have come in the last four matches, and Gujarat will be wary of the threat the pacer possesses when they take on CSK on Sunday.

Rahul Tewatia: With 215 runs from twelve matches at a strike rate of almost 150, Rahul Tewatia is destined to don the Indian colours soon. However, for now, he remains an uncapped player and another man who will garner attention in the CSK vs GT clash. A finisher who flourishes under pressure, Tewatia has helped Gujarat win matches that could have swung any way. In the game against Punjab Kings, Tewatia slammed two sixes off the last two balls when 12 was needed by GT for a win. Dhoni is the master chaser but his team faces the biggest threat from Tewatia because it's not over till Tewatia is at the crease.

Quotes section

"Now that we are out of the competition, we have got the opportunity to play some other guys in the last 2 games and hopefully find something there as well. We will finish looking for positives and opportunities for next season. We are not going to turn too much over but we do need to improve in some areas."

— CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

"I have seen a lot of changes in him (Hardik Pandya) as a captain as compared to a player. I used to tell him that he needs to control himself now that he has a lot of responsibility. With cameras and social media around, every small thing is magnified and shown as if it has not happened before. He used to seem hassled at the start but has grown in the role and has done it well."

— GT's Mohammed Shami.

