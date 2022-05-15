Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Live Cricket Score and Update: Badoni strikes as Jaiswal falls for 41

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 15 May, 2022

15 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

116/3 (13.1 ov)

Match 63
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants
116/3 (13.1 ov) - R/R 8.81

Play In Progress

Riyan Parag - 5

Devdutt Padikkal - 9

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Devdutt Padikkal Batting 33 15 4 2
Riyan Parag Batting 5 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravi Bishnoi 1.1 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 101/3 (11.2)

15 (15) R/R: 8.18

Yashasvi Jaiswal 41(29) S.R (141.37)

c & b Ayush Badoni
IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Live Cricket Score and Update: Badoni strikes as Jaiswal falls for 41

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RR cricket score, 63rd IPL Match Live Coverage: Spin from both ends as Krunal Pandya replaces Chameera. Keeps it tidy in the first three balls before Padikkal decides to target the midwicket boundary, pulling in that direction to collect his second maximum of the evening. Nine from the over.

20:37 (IST)

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 107/3 ( Devdutt Padikkal 25 , Riyan Parag 4)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Lucknow skipper Rahul brings Ayush Badoni into the attack and what a bowling change that turns out to be, as the offie removes the set Jaiswal in the second delivery. Six runs and a wicket from the over.

Full Scorecard
20:34 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! What a start for Ayush Badoni, as he removes Yashasvi Jaiswal off his second delivery of the evening! Jaiswal goes for the slog-sweep, but ends up mistiming it and sends it high up in the air. Badoni settles under the ball and completes a safe catch in the end. RR 101/3

Jaiswal c and b Badoni 41(29)

Full Scorecard
20:32 (IST)

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 101/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 41 , Devdutt Padikkal 24)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Chameera’s back. Padikkal gets an outside edge in the second delivery, but the ball falls short of the keeper. After a tidy start to the over, Chameera ends up conceding two boundaries in the last three balls of the over, both collected by DDP. Rajasthan cross the 100-mark in this over.

Full Scorecard
20:26 (IST)

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 90/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 , Devdutt Padikkal 14)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Marcus Stoinis introduced for the first time today. New batter Padikkal punches the ball down the ground in the third delivery, with the ball rolling away to the fence after a misfield at mid off. Padikkal then rubs salt on the wounds by going even bigger in the following delivery, launching the ball over long on. Padikkal ends the over with another four, this time punching the ball through cover. Rajasthan well-placed for a sizeable total at the halfway mark.

Full Scorecard
20:23 (IST)

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 75/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 39 , Devdutt Padikkal 0)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Excellent over from Holder as he gets rid of Samson in the penultimate ball while conceding just three. Just the over Lucknow needed to put a halt on Rajasthan’s scoring rate.

Full Scorecard
20:22 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Jason Holder with the breakthrough, as RR skipper Sanju Samson falls after getting off to yet another promising start. Goes for another lofted drive, but ends up directing this towards Deepak Hooda, who grabs this quite safely at deep cover. Holder breaks the solid second-wicket stand that was starting to worry Lucknow. RR 75/2

Samson c Hooda b Holder 32(24)

Full Scorecard
20:17 (IST)

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 72/1 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 37 , Sanju Samson (C) (W) 31)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Second boundary for Samson in three balls — albeit in different overs  — as the Rajasthan captain goes for an inside out loft over extra cover in the first ball of spin bowled this evening. Follows it up with another lofted shot down the ground, and this time it falls just short of long off. Single off the fourth and fifth deliveries before Samson ends the over with another boundary, this time smashing the ball over the cover region. 12 off the over. Rajasthan go past 70 now.

Full Scorecard
20:17 (IST)
four

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: FOUR! Sanju Samson brings up the fifty stand with Jaiswal with a boundary off the first ball of spin of the evening, lofting the ball over the cover region off Ravi Bishnoi. RR 64/1

Full Scorecard
20:11 (IST)

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 60/1 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 36 , Sanju Samson (C) (W) 20)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Holder continues after the powerplay. Single collected by the Royals off each delivery barring the fifth, in which Samson pulls a short delivery towards the midwicket fence for his fourth boundary.

Full Scorecard
20:09 (IST)

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 51/1 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 34 , Sanju Samson (C) (W) 13)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: Chameera into his second over, and he’s a lot more expensive in this over, conceding two boundaries to Jaiswal in the first three balls, with the Sri Lankan seamer overstepping in the third delivery. Chameera does well to bowl out a dot in the free hit. Jaiswal though, is not done, and collects a four and a six off the next two balls, bringing up the fifty for the Royals inside the powerplay.

Full Scorecard
title-img
20:34 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! What a start for Ayush Badoni, as he removes Yashasvi Jaiswal off his second delivery of the evening! Jaiswal goes for the slog-sweep, but ends up mistiming it and sends it high up in the air. Badoni settles under the ball and completes a safe catch in the end. RR 101/3

Jaiswal c and b Badoni 41(29)
20:22 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: OUT! Jason Holder with the breakthrough, as RR skipper Sanju Samson falls after getting off to yet another promising start. Goes for another lofted drive, but ends up directing this towards Deepak Hooda, who grabs this quite safely at deep cover. Holder breaks the solid second-wicket stand that was starting to worry Lucknow. RR 75/2

Samson c Hooda b Holder 32(24)
20:17 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: FOUR! Sanju Samson brings up the fifty stand with Jaiswal with a boundary off the first ball of spin of the evening, lofting the ball over the cover region off Ravi Bishnoi. RR 64/1
19:48 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR: BOWLED EM! The off-stump goes for a cartwheel as Avesh Khan breaks the opening stand off his very first delivery of the evening! Buttler attempts to scoop this towards fine leg, but misses the ball completely and gets his off stump knocked over! RR 11/1

Buttler b Avesh 2(6)
19:07 (IST)

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan


Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Sanju Samson opts to bat.

Preview: KL Rahul‘s Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League 2022 match on Sunday. This fixture will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow fluffed their chances of making it to the playoffs in the last match when they went down to the Gujarat Titans, but this match is the one where they should not only advance, but also consolidate their spot in the top two of the points table.

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, captain of the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. Sportzpics

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, captain of the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. Sportzpics

On the other hand, Rajasthan too will get to 16 points if they win this game, but a loss here will make matters complicated for them since they will then need to win their last league game. Sanju Samson would want his side to breathe easy and put their best foot forward in this game.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 20:40:17 IST

