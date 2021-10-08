Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB v DC Full Cricket Score: Bharat wins it for RCB with last ball six

IPL playoffs
Qualifier 1: CSK vs DC (Sunday)
Eliminator: KKR vs RCB (Monday)
Qualifier 2: Wednesday
Final: Friday
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|164/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2
|166/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Srikar Bharat (W)
|not out
|78
|52
|3
|4
|Glenn Maxwell
|not out
|51
|33
|8
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Anrich Nortje
|4
|0
|24
|2
|Avesh Khan
|4
|0
|31
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 55/3 (9.3)
|
111 (111) R/R: 10.57
Glenn Maxwell 51(33)
Srikar Bharat (W) 56(30)
|
AB de Villiers 26(26) S.R (100)
c Shreyas Iyer b Axar Patel
Srikar Bharat is the Man of the Match: "Great wining on the last ball, and an incredible feeling to finish it off. Maxi and I just kept telling each other to watch that ball till the end. I wasn't nervous at any point and I was just looking for the right ball and the opportunity to hit it out. I have worked hard and nothing comes easy. This will give us a lot of confidence."
RCB skipper Virat Kohli: "Unbelievable game. We had nothing to lose, but it was a competitive game which is always the case in the IPL. We have beaten them twice now. The way AB batted in the beginning and then with KS and Maxwell in the end was unbelievable. The reality was that we had to win by 160 runs, and we thought that there could be a collapse or something. We thought of it the other way aruond. This gives us the confidence that we can pull off a game from any situation. We haven't chased much in this tournament. Number three hasn't been an issue. We wanted to give Christian some time, he was batting really well in the middle. We took that chance and it didn't come off. We knew KS was a guy who could come in at three at any stage. I think we need to sharpen up in the field. Sometimes the boundaries that go at crucial stages, could be critical. You need to be switched on always. A win like this gives you the confidence. We have played well in Sharjah. We have been able to handle the conditions and keep the opporition in check if things have gotten away from us. We have the experience already and we need to utilize it as much as possible to keep moving on in this tournament."
RCB's AB de Villiers: "Very happy that the boys went across the line. Much needed momentum before the knockouts. We haven't always had the best of starts in the powerplay, but today we bowled well to Prithvi and Dhawan. It showed once again that there is a lot of character in the bowling unit. I'm feeling good. Not a lot of batting opportunities but I'm striking it hard. We need to up it a notch in the knockouts. We are close to our best cricket."
Post-match presentation
Rishabh Pant: "We know how important fielding is in T20s. If you field the way we did, you deserve to lose. We also lost too many wickets while batting. But we will have to field better next time, I guess. It was difficult for the fast bowlers with the dew, but the fielding has to support the bowling unit. We are not feeling great because you want to win these kind of matches."
It was there for the taking for DC in that final over the way Avesh started... and yet.
Something to take away from this game. It’s never over until it’s over. #RCBvDC #IPL2021 #KsBharat 👏🏼👏🏼— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 8, 2021
Absolute scenes!
Scenes from the #RCB camp as @KonaBharat finishes it off in style.#VIVOIPL #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/ApyHdTuJ9U— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2021
RCB win by 7 wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in a last ball thriller. Srikar Bharat emerges the hero with a last ball six and an unbeaten 78 with great support at the other end from Glenn Maxwell who gets 51* from 33 balls. DC largely poor in the field and it is RCB who are all smiles at the end of this
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 166/3 ( Srikar Bharat (W) 78 , Glenn Maxwell 51)
Avesh Khan to bowl the final over. 15 needed from 6 balls. First ball, FOUR! Flat-batted swat for a four beyond mid-off. Next ball, Maxwell collects two for his fifty. On the third, the ball hits Maxwell on the back pad. DC opt to review but it is going well outside leg stump. Fourth ball, a dot! Swing and a miss. Yorked! Bharat digs it away and sloppy fielding from Axar allows two runs. 6 needed from last ball. Sunny G in the commentary both is upset with that effort. WIDE! 5 needed from one. Full toss and this has cleared the boundary! RCB WIN! WHAT A SHOT! Bharat is jubilant and he has every reason to be. Kohli is all smiles and hugs all around in the RCB camp. RCB win by 7 wickets
GLORY SHOT! Full toss from Avesh Khan and Bharat swings and swings it big! It goes over Axar Patel's head on the boundary rope.
FIFTY!
51 from 32 balls for Glenn Maxwell and this is his sixth IPL fifty of the season. Sends it to deep mid-wicket for two and retains the strike
FIFTY!
Srikar Bharat drives it to wide long on for a double and brings up his maiden IPL fifty from 37 balls
OUT!
Immediately after the strategic timeout, DC have the breakthrough. AB de Villiers is hurried into the shot by Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer completes the catch. End of the 49-run partnership. Short, skids through towards the leg stump and the swivel is straight into Iyer's hands
AB de Villiers c Iyer b Axar 26 (26), RCB 55/3
OUT!
Nortje strikes and he has his second wicket. Now it is the big fish in the form of Virat Kohli. Poor shot from Kohli, he's early into the shot and the leading edge is taken at mid-on by Rabada
Kohli c Rabada b Nortje 4 (8), RCB 6/2
RCB need 165 to win
Delhi Capitals hand Royal Challengers Bangalore a 165 run target. After the start by Shaw, Dhawan, DC would have expected something bigger. RCB rewarded by consistently chipping away with wickets. Just 36 runs from last 30 balls for Delhi
OUT!
Full toss, Hetmyer goes after it but doesn't have the timing on it. Or the distance. Virat Kohli with a little jog across to complete the catch. This one is not over the waist height
Hetmyer c Kohli b Siraj 29 (22), DC 164/5
OUT!
Shreyas Iyer looks to go down the ground to Mohammed Siraj but doesn't get the power or height on it to clear long on. Low full toss is there for the taking and Iyer attacks but doesn't get the right contact. Christian completes the catch
Iyer c Christian b Siraj 18 (18), DC 143/4
OUT!
Dan Christian is into the attack and he immediately reaps benefits for his captain. Pant looks to cut it away but not enough room for that shot, it keeps climbing and edges it behind to Srikar Bharat.
Pant c Bharat b Christian 10 (8), DC 108/3
OUT!
And next ball he's gone! Prithvi Shaw looks for more big runs but doesn't get the timing right. George Garton takes the catch at sweeper cover on second juggle. He tells the umpire he's taken it but the officials opt to refer with the third umpire. And the word from upstairs is that it is indeed taken cleanly.
Shaw c Garton b Chahal 48 (31), DC 101/2
OUT!
Harshal Patel with a slower delivery, Shikhar Dhawan is into the shot without reading the alteration in pace and the ball goes in the air. Dan Christian gets under it and takes it comfortable at long off. Wicket number 31 for Harshal Patel and he's one shy of the all-time record by Dwayne Bravo.
Dhawan c Christain b Patel 43 (35), DC 88/1
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI
Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Live Score, IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Cricket Score: The fight is on. The task is very difficult but Rashid and Manish are in the middle. Rashid has the power to clear the long boundaries. 100 off Coulter-Nile's over. 60 needed in 18 balls.
RCB would look to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Both the teams have qualified for the playoffs. DC will play Qualifier 1 with CSK while RCB will play the Eliminator. It would be crucial to carry a winning momentum in the playoffs.
RCB would look for an improved performance in the batting department. Chasing 142 against SRH, they fell four runs short. Skipper Virat Kohli hasn't quite fired in the last couple of matches and he would look to get some runs under his belt ahead of the crucial playoffs. Their middle order too would look to step up. Devdutt Padikkal would like to get the flow under his belt after a struggling 41 off 52 balls.
Glenn Maxwell seems to be in form of his life and will be the biggest threat for DC. His battle with Axar Patel, who's been the unsung hero of DC, will be one to watch.
DC come into it on the back of a win against CSK. Axar, again, will be their trump card in those middle overs. They restricted a formidable CSK batting lineup to 136 and then chased it down in the last over.
Their batting stuttered a bit but Shimron Hetmyer's 18-ball 28 would have given them a lot of relief. Rishabh Pant has played with great responsibility and maturity so far in the tournament and he will be the biggest threat in the batting department for RCB.
It would be interesting to see whether the DC batsmen can stop the Harshal Patel juggernaut in the death overs.
With two teams looking to end the league stage on a high, we should expect a thrilling contest.
Here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs DC fixture:
When will the 56th match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and DC take place?
The match between RCB and DC will take place on 8 October 2021.
Where will the RCB vs DC match take place?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the RCB vs DC match start?
The RCB vs DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs DC match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Select 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
