IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: MI slow down after Kishan's departure

Suryakumar sweeps, takes the ball on volley and finds the boundary against Rashid.
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 139/3 ( Kieron Pollard 8 , Suryakumar Yadav 12)
Siddarth Kaul traps Pollard in front of the wickets. Umpire raises his finger. The batsman takes the review but this looks out. Even before the ball-tracking, Pollard is walking, but guess what? The ball is going over the wickets so Pollard walks back to the pitch. Eight off the over, including a boundary.
Nicely done. Suryakumar scoops it towards fine-leg and it goes to the boundary.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 131/3 ( Kieron Pollard 6 , Suryakumar Yadav 6)
A good over for SRH considering the situation. Umarn Malik takes the big wicket of Ishan Kishan and concedes only seven runs. There's a four in the over which should've been saved. The current run rate is still above 13.
Suryakumar is off the mark with a four. He flicks the short ball straight to the fine-leg fielder. The ball goes to Holder on one bounce but it is through his hands.
Ishan Kishan departs. A terrific knock comes to an end. Malik pitches it short and wide, Ishan goes for the big hit but edges it to the keeper. Ishan Kishan c W Saha b Umran Malik 84(32)
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 124/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 84 , Kieron Pollard 5)
Holder finishes his over and he concedes 12 runs. At least, he picked up a wicket. Kieron Pollard joins Ishan Kishan in the middle and SRH bowlers have to be really careful. If Pollard gets going, SRH will have to take severe beating.
Horrible fielding. Pollard sends the short ball to deep square leg region, Kaul slides but can't stop the ball. He just lets it go.
Five wides! Pollard comes down the track, Holder pitches it short but the ball drifts down the leg. Saha can't reach it.
A wicket for Jason Holder. Hardik goes hard but can't beat the long-on fielder. Hardik Pandya c Roy b Holder 10(8)
Rashid is in and he strikes! Rohit tries to lift the ball over short fine-leg, he gets the elevation but not the distance. Good catch. Rohit c Nabi b Rashid Khan 18(13)
SRH playing XI:
Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey (c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.
Mumbai Indians playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult.
Toss news
Manish Pandey will captain SRH today.
And Rohit Sharma wins the toss and of course Mumbai will bat first.
Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league encounter in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Both matches on Friday doubleheader will be played concurrently and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals in the other match.
While RCB and DC have both qualified for the playoffs, MI are still fighting to get into the knockouts. MI are fifth in the table with 12 points. KKR are currently the favourites for the fourth playoffs spot. They have 12 points with one match in hand and also have a far superior Net Run Rate.
KKR play against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and regardless of what happens in the match, MI will hope for a win against SRH to make it to the playoffs. If KKR loses on Thursday, a win should be enough for MI to qualify. If KKR wins, MI will look to register a big-margin victory on Friday to jump ahead of Kolkata on NRR.
MI's biggest headache this campaign has been the poor performance of their Indian core and the middle-order batsmen. The defending champions will hope for a collective batting performance from the team as they hope for a win and better the NRR.
SRH are at the bottom of the table with just six points and are already out of playoffs contention. The franchise has been going through a lot in recent times. David Warner was first removed from captaincy and later from the team but nothing has worked for them so far.
In 17 matches between these two sides, MI have won nine including four out of five since 2019.
Here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs MI fixture:
When will the 55th match of the IPL 2021 between SRH and MI take place?
The match between SRH and MI will take place on 8 October, 2021.
Where will the SRH vs MI match take place?
The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time will the SRH vs MI match start?
The SRH vs MI match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs MI match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD). The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
