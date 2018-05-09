FOUR! Lovely! The slower one from Hardik Pandya, Rana read it early. Opens the bat face and guides it between the keeper and the close gully (don't know whether that's position but he's really close.)

47 is the joint lowest powerplay score for KKR in this IPL. They made 47 against MI at Mumbai two days ago.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 47/2 ( Robin Uthappa 13 , Nitish Rana 9) Hardik Pandya concedes eight run off his first over. KKR have scored 47 in the powerplay and lost two wickets. A partnership is the need of the hour.

OUT! Huge wicket. Robin Uthappa has made a habit of this in this tournament. Starts beautifully and then throws it away. Has swept ths straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket. Uthappa c Suryakumar Yadav b Markande 14(13)

So, KKR have unleashed Andre Russell here. A very good move, he is the only one who can save the day for the hosts.

Andre Russell in IPL 11: First four innings - 153 runs Next four innings - 63 runs

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 51/3 ( Nitish Rana 11 , Andre Russell 1) Markande has began on the right note. Four singles and a wicket come in his first over. KKR have crossed 50-run mark. KKR need 160 off 78.

I said a while back that Mumbai's spinner can decide the game if they have a better game than their Kolkata counterparts. They are already making an impact here. Krunal Pandya bowled his two overs for next to nothing in the powerplay and Markande has picked the prized scalp of Uthappa in his very first over. Karthik could have come ahead of Russell today to counter Mumbai's spin threat but clearly he sees himself as a finisher in this side.

OUT! Will be really difficult for KKR to bounce back from here. Hardik bowls the knuckleball on a length, Russell tries to slap it over cover but finds Markande at cover. Russell c Markande b Hardik Pandya 2(4)

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 54/4 ( Nitish Rana 13 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0) Russell was struck on the body a ball before his wicket. The next ball he tries to score a boundary and loses his wicket. KKR are struggling at 54/4. Need something miraculous from here.

SIX! Markande bowls it flat and on the sticks. Rana kneels and slogs it over midwicket.

FOUR! Beautifully played. Markande tosses it outside off, Karthik gets slightly across and sweeps it in front of square on the leg side.

Russell continues to disappoint and that has to be the Game, Set and Match for Mumbai. Now it is all about the margin of defeat.

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 67/4 ( Nitish Rana 21 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 5) Right KKR have decided to not the flow of the innings affect him. They have milked 13 runs of the over.

OUT! Surely, that's it for KKR? Slightly controversial but a huge moment in the match. Rana taps a slower delivery towards backward point. Karthik wanted a single but Rana wasn't interested. But Duminy threw the ball towards the non-striker's end and on its way to the stumps the ball kissed Hardiks's hands and then the LEDs lit up. The umpire takes it upstairs and watching various replays Kumar Dharmasena decides to give it out. By the way, Hardik's hand was just touching the ball when the bails came off. Karthik run out (Duminy/Hardik Pandya) 5(3)

OUT! KKR have dug themselves a huge hole. They are heading towards a big loss. Short from Hardik Pandya and Rana tries to pull it over midwicket. Cutting gobbles an easy catch. Nitish Rana c Cutting b Hardik Pandya 21(19)

KKR have their backs to the wall now. Losing two key batsmen to run outs hasn't helped their cause at all. It's down to two young guns, Nitish and Rinku now. Can one of them do an Ishan? Bear in mind that apart from the win, Net Run rate will be crucial here.

KKR continue to lose wickets throughout their first half, losing two wickets in the 10th over seals the game for Mumbai.

FOUR! A streaky boundary. Curran wanted to punch this but inside edged it to the fine leg fence.

FOUR! Short of a length ball, outside off, Rinku Singh plays the upper cut over slip.

OUT ! KKR have lost their seventh wicket. A nothing shot from Rinku Singh. Tries to dab this shortish delivery towards third man but edges it to Kishan. Rinku Singh c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 5(3)

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 77/7 ( Tom Curran 4, Piyush Chawla 1) This match is reminiscent of the 2008 clash between both these sides at the Wankhede Satdium. KKR had been bowled out for 67 then. Can they cross 100 today?

FOUR! Shortish delivery from Cutting and Curran pulls it through midwicket.

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 87/7 ( Tom Curran 9 , Piyush Chawla 6) Another five-run over. These two are refusing to give up. This could be vital. Minimising the margin of the loss is very important at this stage of the tournament.

OUT! Ben Cutting strikes. Bowls this on a good length, Piyush Chawla tries to dispatch it over midwicket but holes out to Suryakumar Yadav in the process. Chawla c Suryakumar Yadav b Cutting 11(13)

KKR's trigger-happy approach has hurt them today. It's all good going for your shots in a T20 game but with net run rate at stake, they might have been well advised to play it safe for a bit and take a possible loss with minimal damage to the run rate. This has been a poor game for KKR's think tank in general in fact. Apart from their batting approach, Karthik's leadership will also be questioned for giving that last over to Chawla.

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 87/7 ( Tom Curran 9 , Piyush Chawla 6) Cutting gets rid of Piyush Chawla - better batsman between Curran and him - and KKR are eight down. Mumbai Indians must look to bowl KKR out to boost their net run rate. Will Bumrah continue?

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 95/8 ( Tom Curran 12 , Kuldeep Yadav 0) McClenaghan comes into the attack. Can he strike? No, he doesn't. Curran took a single off the last ball and Kuldeep played out the rest of the over.

FOUR! Markande tosses it up and Curran plays the inside out shot over cover.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 103/8 ( Tom Curran 17 , Kuldeep Yadav 2) Markande comes back. He is a contender for the Purple Cap. He will be looking forward to add to his wicket tally right now without any pressure. But he will have to wait another over for them. Seven off the over. KKR need 108 off 24 and have two wickets in hand but we are going to have a strategic time-out. Wonder what are they going to discuss...

OUT! Krunal Pandya tosses it up, Curran waltzes down the track to tonk one over long on but miscues it to Duminy. Tom Curran c Duminy b Krunal Pandya 18(17)

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 106/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 4 , Prasidh Krishna 0) Krunal Pandya has struck and KKR are nine down. Mumbai Indians are one wicket away from a huge victory.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 108/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 5 , Prasidh Krishna 1) Right, another opportunity for Makrande to add to his wicket tally. But Krishna and Kuldeep have played him safely. Two off the over.

A huge victory for Mumbai Indians. They have crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs. This is Mumbai's biggest victory in the history of the IPL. Kuldeep Yadav is the last man to fall. Krunal Pandya traps him LBW for 5. KKR review unsuccessfully.

A tame end to an action-packed evening this. KKR are still going for their shots and still finding the fielders. Eight wickets down, Tom Curran decides to go after Krunal Pandya, something a lot more fancied batsmen couldn't do successfully before him. Yes, this is a T20 match, but you don't have to justify the format by trying to hit a six every over. KKR already know they are losing it, they should at least be trying to bat out the 20 overs.

Net Run Rate will be deciding factor for the 4th spot and following this huge defeat KKR's chances well and truly take a huge blow. Karthik's boys need to win at least two of their remaining three games against KXIP, RR and SRH.

This is the 18th time that MI has beaten KKR in IPL - the most times a team has beaten an opponent in IPL.

An evening of brain fades draws to a close for KKR with a tailender trying to play the reverse sweep instead of tapping it around for two more overs and finish the full quota. A fitting end to the game where KKR has faltered dramatically. Dinesh Karthik and his team will find it hard to bounce back from a loss like this. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be over the moon with this result. Their middle order batting was off-colour for most of the season, but now they look like the most dangerous middle order in the competition with Rohit, Ishan and Pandya brothers all looking capable of single-handedly turning games on their own. The win also puts Mumbai among the Top 4 in the points table and gives a massive boost to their net run rate. If net run rate becomes a factor at some point, then it's hard to see another team in the bottom four, overtaking Mumbai's NRR of +0.529 which is, in fact, better than any team in the competition at the moment.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Dinesh Karthik: 200 runs is always a big ask but we didn't bat well enough. It was a good batting wicket. But if we lose wickets in the powerplay, you are always playing the catch up game. I think we lost it in the powerplay. We need to raise our skill levels a bit. This kind of losses tend to put you down but I as a captain need to stand up. Be honest about it. We need to believe and I have to make them believe we can make it to the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: As a team we tend to pick up in the month of May. I think but I can only wish and hope that we come together as a team towards the end of the tournament. We would like to start the tournament on high but since past three years we have been at the bottom of the table. Ishan's innings. i was assesing the pitch at that time. His fearless innings changed the momentum and changed the game. Credit goes to Ishan Kishan. Ben Cutting as well to come out and finish the game. First few overs the ball was not coming on to bat. You cannot much with the toss, you have come out and play good cricket.

Ishan Kishan is the Man of the Match. Kishan: I think I had a chat with Rohit. He said just back yourself and play your natural game. My plan was to see the ball till the last moment and smack them. Win was important for us, point was to stay there, back yourself and put up a good show. I think I am okay with batting anywhere.

So that's it from us today. Kolkata Knight Riders' fans would be hoping that the poor run against Mumbai Indians will come to an end one day. Till then, they will try to get over this loss. For now though, it's time to say good bye.

The coin falls in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour and Dinesh Karthik elects to bowl at the Eden Gardens.

Mumbai Indians decide to go with unchanged XI. Rinku Singh replaces injured Shubman Gill and Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson in the KKR team.

Preview: Back in the mix riding consecutive victories, a buoyant Mumbai Indians (MI) will cross swords with an iffy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Recovering from a slow start, defending champions MI recorded back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot (8 points from 10 games) in the table, a rung below their rivals (10 points from 10 games).

KKR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.

While the Dinesh Karthik-led side have not managed to string together consistent performances, MI led by India's limited-over Vice Captain Rohit Sharma have looked like a team on a mission to turn the tide in their favour at the end of the season.

Mumbai were on the verge of falling by the wayside after a series of reversals before they managed to pull through in the previous two games.

While against Punjab it was a Rohit and Krunal Pandya blitz that kept them alive in the competition, a challenging 181/4 coupled with well-directed short balls during KKR's chase helped MI stay afloat and stake a claim for a playoffs berth.

KKR looked like getting away with the points at various junctures of the match but planned short deliveries from the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan at the start and Hardik Pandya towards the end helped MI pick up wickets at regular intervals as well as break crucial partnerships.

Given the role of an opening batsman, Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for MI, scoring as many as four half centuries in 10 matches. The 27-year-old former KKR player is MI's highest run-getter amassing 399 at 39.90.

One concern for Rohit would be MI's middle order which continued to struggle against KKR and had it not been for Hardik's innovative shots at the end, they would have not managed to post 181 despite getting off to an explosive start.

MI also lack depth in bowling and Robin Uthappa almost exposed that in the last match.

Coming to the home team, KKR were not at full strength against MI in the away game, with young pacer Shivam Mavi's injured finger joining the team's long list of injuries this season.

It remains to be seen whether Mavi, an U-19 World Cup winner, plays on Wednesday. Otherwise KKR might again opt for little-known Prasidh Krishna who made his IPL debut the other evening.

Led by West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine, KKR's spin battery will again be the key with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leggie Piyush Chawla expected to choke the opposition.

Karthik has been very consistent with the bat and he would want his other batters to stand up and be counted.

Nitish Rana has been in fine touch for the purple brigade from the outset while Andre Russell has played a few devastating knocks. Young Shubman Gill, who was sent in to open the batting along with Lynn against MI, could again get the opportunity.

In the head-to-head count, MI lead KKR by a long long way at 17-5 in 22 meetings so far. Both teams need to win on Wednesday to keep their chances alive and not leave their fate to other teams.

Teams:

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

