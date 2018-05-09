First Cricket
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
IPL | Match 39 May 07, 2018
HYD Vs BLR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians

Kolkata have an onerous task at hand as they need to defy history against Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the hosts across 11 seasons

PTI, May 09, 2018

Kolkata: Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders run the risk of slipping away when they face resurgent defending champions and 'nemesis' Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash on Wednesday.

KKR have an onerous task at hand as they need to defy history against Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the hosts across 11 seasons, the most wins for an IPL team against any opponent.

Their 13-run defeat at the Wankhede on 6 May stretched their losing streak to seven matches and 1125 days, KKR's last win over Mumbai Indians was way back on 8 April 2015.

Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in action during the match against Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in action during the match against Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

While KKR are fast running of time, the most successful IPL franchise, MI, are peaking at the right time, a revival that's quite akin to their triumphant campaign in 2015 when the Rohit Sharma-led side won seven of their last eight matches en route the title.

Both teams have four matches left in the round-robin league, but KKR have won five matches, one more than MI, as a loss for any of the two sides may complicate their playoff aspirations.

For KKR to overcome the past, Sunil Narine once again will have to play a crucial role both with the bat and ball.

A dehydrated Narine had to bat lower down the order in their previous clash and it did not help their 182-run chase. Narine will look to be back at the top and set them up with a fiery start.

Sharma is a vital cog in MI's batting as Narine will be KKR's answer with his exploits against the opponent skipper who has been dismissed six times by the Trinidadian.

But Narine will need more backing from the other bowlers especially their pacers who have been a big let down this season.

Be it veteran Mitchell Johnson or Tom Curran, both have been expensive, while all-rounder Andre Russell seems to be underbowling to preserve his troubled hamstring.

Shivam Mavi was forced to sit out with a finger injury and in his absence Prasidh Krishna did a reasonable job as it remains to be seen whether the U19 World Cup winning pacer would be back in action.

With 71 required from 48 balls and a well-set Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana in the middle, KKR's chase looked under control before they were done in by a barrage of short balls.

Both Rana and Russell got out to short balls and were dismissed with an addition of just 19 runs after Uthappa's fall to derail their chase which seemed achievable.

Hardik Pandya, who has 14 wickets from nine matches, will be a threat with both his smart bowling and aggressive batting.

Ben Cutting was expensive with the ball with Uthappa easily smashing him for four boundaries in a row as a specialist bowler in Mustafizur Rahman may seem to be a better choice.

Uthappa's first half-century (54) after 10 matches may seem to have given their fragile middle-order some relief as captain Dinesh Karthik will hope to get their act together.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Match starts 8pm.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

