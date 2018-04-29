After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 71/1 ( Evin Lewis 21 , Rohit Sharma (C) 0) A successful over from Harbhajan. He built the pressure with four singles from first four balls and then got the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Just 6 runs and a wicket off the over.

Evin Lewis was one of the top buys for MI in this year's auction. We were expecting the powerful West Indian to set IPL on fire like Chris Gayle of old. His batting though has been painful to watch, particularly against spin. There is no point of having a long batting line up if your batsmen at the top block one end up instead of playing with freedom. His sluggish approach was partly responsible for Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal as he was absorbing all the pressure of keeping the required run rate under control.

SIX! He finally gets hold of the googly from Tahir. Full and wide outside off, Lewis launches it over extra cover.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 550 runs in IPL against CSK - the second most by any player.

SIX! Short outside off from Tahir, Lewis pulls it over long on. Second maximum of the over.

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 87/1 ( Evin Lewis 34 , Rohit Sharma (C) 2) Lewis seems to have a problem. He is not moving well, limping a but. He hit a couple of sixes off Tahir in that over. May be that's why he is going for it. Tahir is not getting his lines and lengths right and had ended up conceding 21 from two overs so far.

Harbhajan will complete his quota as he continues.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 93/1 ( Evin Lewis 37 , Rohit Sharma (C) 5) Harbhajan ends with 3.5-0-20-1. A good spell. 6 singles off his last over. He's been pushing them a bit quicker and bowled length deliveries. A much needed quiet over after the 16-run over by Tahir.

Dwayne Bravo has taken 26 wickets against Mumbai Indians in IPL - the most by any bowler.

FOUR! Thumped! Full outside off, Lewis drives it through covers off Bravo.

Harbhajan Singh has finished his best spell in recent memory. On a good batting wicket, his quota (3.5 overs) has gone for just 20 runs. He has done this by bowling a superb T20 length where he continuously landed it out of the reach of the batsmen, but it wasn't short enough to play attacking shots off the backfoot. On top of that, he has varied his pace and flight beautifully always making subtle late adjustments by looking at batsmen's feet. Despite Bhajji's brilliance though, the required run rate is still very much within MI's reach with nine wickets in hand.

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 101/1 ( Evin Lewis 43 , Rohit Sharma (C) 6) It was turning out to be a good over until the last ball. Bravo bowled it full outside off, Lewis thumped it through covers four a four. The first five balls had produced just four singles. 8 runs off the over.

Harbhajan Singh has finished his best spell in recent memory. On a good batting wicket, his quota (3.5 overs) has gone for just 20 runs. He has done this by bowling a superb T20 length where he continuously landed it out of the reach of the batsmen, but it wasn't short enough to play attacking shots off the backfoot. On top of that, he has varied his pace and flight beautifully always making subtle late adjustments by looking at batsmen's feet. Despite Bhajji's brilliance though, the required run rate is still very much within MI's reach with nine wickets in hand.

SIX ! WOW! One-handed maximum. Leans forward and lofts it straight back over Watson's head.

Harbhajan Singh has finished his best spell in recent memory. On a good batting wicket, his quota (3.5 overs) has gone for just 20 runs. He has done this by bowling a superb T20 length where he continuously landed it out of the reach of the batsmen, but it wasn't short enough to play attacking shots off the backfoot. On top of that, he has varied his pace and flight beautifully always making subtle late adjustments by looking at batsmen's feet. Despite Bhajji's brilliance though, the required run rate is still very much within MI's reach with nine wickets in hand.

SIX! A couple of brilliant shots in this over. Full outside off, Rohit gets down and laps it over long leg for the second six of the over.

Rohit Sharma now needs to hit two more sixes to become the first Asian player to hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

After 14 overs ,Mumbai Indians 115/1 ( Evin Lewis 43 , Rohit Sharma (C) 19) Rohit getting into the groove. A couple of sublimes hits over the fence in the Watson over. Watson conceded two sixes and a single. 56 needed off 36. It's MI's game to lose especially with 9 wickets in hand.

FOUR! 50-stand up between Rohit and Lewis! He is a good puller of the ball! Short from Bravo on middle and off, Rohit pulls it over square leg.

Rohit Sharma hits the most ridiculous sixes in the game. A one-handed lofted drive over mid off followed by a cheeky little sweep over fine leg brings him two sixes in the over and stamps Mumbai's ascendance in the game. Has Mumbai finally figured out their perfect batting line up with Rohit at 3?

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 123/1 ( Evin Lewis 45 , Rohit Sharma (C) 25) Bravo bounced back well in that over. He started off with a wide and then conceded a boundary. Off the next five balls he conceded just four singles. 9 runs off the over. MI well on track, 47 needed off the last five overs. They will be looking for one good over of 13 or 15 odd runs to make sure they release the little bit of pressure that this there.

After 16 overs ,Mumbai Indians 128/1 ( Evin Lewis 47 , Rohit Sharma (C) 28) Excellent over under pressure from Shardul. Might prove to be a game changer. He cramped the batsmen for room and hit the right lengths. Just five runs off it. Lewis struggled to connect off the middle. 42 needed off the last 4 overs . This is getting interesting.

CSK are hanging in there with a few tight overs. With 4 overs to go, and 2 out of them to be bowled by Bravo, CSK can still pull a rabbit out of the hat even though it's still clearly MI's game to lose.

OUT! Bravo strikes. Lewis gone! The pressure was building and Lewis succumbed to it. Good length delivery outside off from Bravo, Lewis played a half-hearted pull, ended up miscuing it to long off where Shardul made no mistake. Hardik Pandya is the new batsman.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 133/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 30 , Hardik Pandya 3) Another excellent over, this time from Bravo. That extra pace did the trick. Lewis departed off the first ball and then Rohit and Hardik could muster just 5 runs off the next five balls. Just a single slower delivery in that over. He's read the track pretty well has Bravo. It's getting tougher and tougher for MI. 37 needed off 18.

FOUR! Poor from Tahir at the fence. Puts in a lazy effort at deep cover and Rohit gets a four off the loft over covers off Watson.

Good move to promote Hardik Pandya at 4. To maximise your chances of a win, a team must play its key players at key moments. For India, Hardik responded well whenever he was given extra responsibility with the bat. Rohit must do the same with Hardik, instead of hiding him lower down the order.

SIX! Crucial blow. It's length delivery outside off, from Watson, Hardik smashes it over long on. 25 needed off 14.

After 18 overs , Mumbai Indians 148/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 37 , Hardik Pandya 10) A big over for MI. Watson didn't get his lines right. The first one was a wide outside off, the next one too, a wide which was lofted over cover by Rohit for a four. He then bowled a length ball which was clobbered for a six over long on by Hardik. Rohit then creamed another wide delivery to deep cover for a couple to make it 15 runs off the over. 22 needed off 12 balls.

FOUR ! Low full toss outside off, Rohit slices it over backward point. The 150 comes up for MI. 17 needed off 10 now.

FOUR! Nicely done by Rohit. He shuffles and flicks a full delivery on middle and off for back to back fours, off Shardul. 13 needed off 9 now.

FOUR! THREE IN A ROW! This time Shardul goes short and wide, it's a slower one but Rohit adjusts well to guide it wide of short third man. 9 needed off 8 now.

FOUR! Fourth four in the over. This could be the knockout punch. It's full on off, Rohit shuffles, gets down and paddles it behind square leg for the fourth four of the over. Just 5 runs needed off the last over.

Final over Ball 1 : Hardik pushes it to long on for a single. 4 needed off 5.

Rohit Sharma makes a mockery of field placements for a living. He picked four 4s in the over by simply using Thakur's pace and picking gaps in the field with consummate ease. No risk, no-frills batting.

Final over Ball 2: Rohit flicks it to deep mid-wicket and scampers through for a couple. 2 needed off 4 now.

Final over Ball 3 : Short from Tahir, Rohit mistimes his pull to deep mid-wicket for a single. Scores are level. 1 needed off 3.

MUMBAI INDIANS WIN BY 8 WICKETS! It's the fourth ball of the final over, Hardik waits and guides it wide of short third man off Tahir to hit the winning runs. What an innings from Rohit, he remained unbeaten on 56 off 33 balls. The top order contribution was the key. The openers played sensibly and then Rohit finished it off well with some sumtuous hitting.

Mumbai Indians have moved up to the 6th place with this win now.

Rohit Sharma makes a mockery of field placements for a living. He picked four 4s in the over by simply using Thakur's pace and picking gaps in the field with consummate ease. No risk, no-frills batting.

MS Dhoni : What's important is to realise what went wrong. It makes you learn a lot, this was one off game we were slightly short 10-15 runs short. Mumbai Indians bowled well in the middle overs. You need pace on this wicket, they bowled back of length, so it wasn't coming on. If you have pace, you can push the batsmen back. Playing cross-batted shots weren't easy. Their spinners also bowled well. Losses like these make you humble. If you keep winning, you don't know the areas you've to work hard.

Important win for Mumbai Indians that keeps their hopes alive for the season. Found languishing at the bottom of the tables, they finally rung in the changes, got their batting order right, gave key roles to key players and challenged them to come good. Rohit Sharma at 3 and Hardik Pandya at 4 in a chase was a welcome move. You can't hide your international batsmen too far down the order, win or lose, your top players need to step up and take responsibility and that's exactly what Rohit and Hardik did today. This could be the core team for Mumbai going forward in this season, with a few changes if they want to strengthen their bowling line up. CSK need to question their approach in the first inning. After a great start by Rayudu and Raina, their batsmen didn't press home the advantage and waited till the death overs to really go after the bowling.

Rohit Sharma is named the Man of the Match

Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match and Mumbai Indians captain: Very much alive. We wanted this win desperately. Spoke to the boys at the start of the win, we didn't want to make any desperate decisions. Wanted to stay calm. We've played good cricket. The finishing touch wasn't happening. Today was a perfect game. Batted well. Bowled well. Fielded well. Rightly so, If I look back, apart from the SRH game where we batted poorly, all the other matches were close. We put up 190-plus scores. This game will give lot of confidence. That was very critical going into this game. This is a batting dominant tournament. Few of the teams especially Sunrisers have defended well. We still have positive environment going forward. (How hard was it to drop Pollard?) It was. He has done so many good things for us. He'll still be our match winner. But he was ready to accept it. I don't want to dismiss him. He is still our match winner. There will be surprises going forward and whatever I do will be for the benefit for the team. (On promotion to No 3) It was a decision made according to the match situation.

We witnessed another cracker of a game. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Join us for the double header tomorrow. Good bye and take care.

Pitch report: A really nice tinge of grass which will hold the wicket together. But it is dry underneath and it will be a good batting track. So won't be surprised if teams win the toss and elect to chase, says Michael Clarke at the inspection.

TOSS : Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field. Dhoni says they too were looking to bowl first.

It's a good length delivery outside off, Watson got down for his favourite shot - that slog sweep - but was done in by the extra bounce. He got a top edge high in the air and Markande did well to grab a very good catch.

OUT! Krunal gets the breakthrough. The set Rayudu departs. This is a HUGE wicket for MI. The in-form Rayudu is back in the hut. It's a touch quicker on off, in the length area, Rayudu got down for a slog sweep but didn't connect it off the middle. Ended up helping it straight into the hands of Cutting at deep mid-wicket.

FIFTY for Raina! FOUR! Low full toss from Bumrah, Raina gets across and flicks it over square leg. A very good innings so far from him.

It's a full toss outside off, a touch wide. Dhoni is early into his shot and ends up mistiming it to deep extra cover. McClenaghan is delighted and performs a 'patting the pitch' Sreesanth type celebrations.

A touch short outside off, Bravo looks to swing across the line, ends up getting an outside edge to backward point where Markande does well to pouch it. Gone for a golden duck. That extra pace did the trick. Perhaps, Bravo also seemed confused whether to slash or swing across the line, ended up playing a half-hearted shot.

OUT! McClenaghan gets two in the over. Bravo is back in the dugout.

OUT! Good slower delivery from Hardik. He sees Billings dance down the track, delivers the slower one. Billings looks to drag it across, ends up hitting it straight to long on.

CSK have posted 169/5 ! It was turning out to be a brilliant over until the last ball. The first four balls yielded three runs and a wicket. Raina then got a couple before ending in style with a six over deep mid-wicket. The Mumbai bowlers have done a good job and CSK might have fallen short by 15-20 runs.

It's short on middle, spinning in. Suryakumar rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. He doesn't connect well, Jadeja moves to his left, charges forward and pouches a good low catch.

OUT! Harbhajan finally provides the breakthrough. Suryakumar is caught at the fence.

FOUR! 50-stand up between Rohit and Lewis! He is a good puller of the ball! Short from Bravo on middle and off, Rohit pulls it over square leg.

The pressure was building and Lewis succumbed to it. Good length delivery outside off from Bravo, Lewis played a half-hearted pull, ended up miscuing it to long off where Shardul made no mistake.

It's full on off, Rohit shuffles, gets down and paddles it behind square leg for the fourth four of the over. Just 5 runs needed off the last over.

FOUR! Fourth four in the over. This could be the knockout punch.

It's the fourth ball of the final over, Hardik waits and guides it wide of short third man off Tahir to hit the winning runs. What an innings from Rohit, he remained unbeaten on 56 off 33 balls. The top order contribution was the key. The openers played sensibly and then Rohit finished it off well with some sumtuous hitting.

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Pune, latest update and cricket score: MUMBAI INDIANS WIN BY 8 WICKETS!

It's the fourth ball of the final over, Hardik waits and guides it wide of short third man off Tahir to hit the winning runs. What an innings from Rohit, he remained unbeaten on 56 off 33 balls. The top order contribution was the key. The openers played sensibly and then Rohit finished it off well with some sumtuous hitting.

Preview: In a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive, Mumbai Indians will be eyeing victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are lying at the seventh place in the eight-team points table after managing a single win from six games so far while CSK tops the chart with five wins from six matches.

When the two sides met earlier in this year's league at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, CSK had pipped Mumbai Indians by one wicket and with a ball to spare.

Saturday's game will be a must-win encounter for Mumbai if they want to survive in the tournament.

So far, the Mumbai batters have struggled, except for Suryakumar Yadav. Both the skipper and Kieron Pollard hve failed to fire in five of the six games.

Barring the match-winning knock of 94 runs against Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Rohit has failed to get past 20 runs in five innings.

Not just the batters, but the Mumbai bowlers have also let the team down. Twenty-year-old leggie Mayank Markande has been the find for Mumbai but lacked support from the others.

While Markande has scalped 10 wickets from six games, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has eight wickets in his kitty.

However, Bumrah, known as a ‘death overs' specialist, and Bangladesh pacer Muztifizur Rahman have not lived up to the expectations after leaking plenty of runs in the late stages.

Mumbai bowlers will need to perform as a unit to stop a in-form CSK batters.

On the other hand, Chennai have once again shown why they are considered as the most successful IPL team and will be looking to continue their dream run in the league.

Most of CSK batters - Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are in form. Only Suresh Raina has failed to click and will be desperate to find his touch.

While Rayudu has amassed 283 runs from six games, averaging 47.16, Dhoni and Watson have accumulated 209 and 191 runs respectively.

Chennai batsmen have fired on more than one occassion, guiding CSK home. The yellow brigade has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have been impressive, leading Chennai's pace attack.

While Thakur has eight wickets from five games, Chahar has six wickets from as many games.

Also, all-rounder Watson has six wickets to his name with an economy of around eight.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo and leggie Karn Sharma have also came with breakthroughs for CSK at crucial times.

Keeping in view their fine form, Chennai will once again be the favourites in Saturday's game against Mumbai.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

With inputs from IANS