FOUR! Wow. Woakes bowls it marginally ahead of a good length, Kohli lunges forward and drives it down the ground.

FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Woakes offers width to Rahane, who pounces on it and hammers it through point.

This is the fifth 150-plus stand between Kohli and Rahane in Tests - the joint third most among Indian pairs. The record for the most is held by Dravid-Tendulkar (9).

17 off the over. Three boundaries, one three and two singles. Time to remove Woakes from the attack? Also, the 150-run stand is up. Both the batsmen are batting in their 70s now.

OUT! What a grab from Alastair Cook. 'Purely instinctive, almost magical.' Rahane goes to drive this Stuart Broad length ball but edges it and Cook sticks out his left hand to pouch an extraordinary catch. Rahane falls for a well made 81.

Broad seems to have gone off the boil... this could be the last over of his spell. Clouds about, lights are on but Kohli-Rahane looking to plunder as many runs as possible... England won't mind giving Anderson a spell here. Scratch that... Rahane is gone... Broad cannot believe it... nobody else can either... England have their slip catching problems but Cook has pulled off a one-handed blinder here... England have broken through and a sheer moment of magic has brought the wicket for them.... brilliant catch. Rahane playing one too many shots?

Broad finally gives England the much needed breakthrough. A sigh of relief for Joe Root and Co. They must build on this opening though.

FOUR! Back of a length ball from Anderson and outside off, Kohli opens his bat face and punches it through point.

As expected, Anderson comes back into the attack. And as luck would have it, Kohli will face him. A boundary comes off the third ball followed by a double and single. Hardik Pandya, facing his first delivery, shoulders his arms to an outside off ball.

FOUR! Too straight from Broad. Pandya moves slightly across and plays the on drive to perfection. Off the mark with a boundary.

He has got the start in each innings of this series.

Broad continues. Kohli gets off the strike on the first ball with a single to cover. Pandya opens his account with a boundary. Five come in the over.

Anderson to Kohli. Once again, Kohli rotates the strike on the first ball. Then Hardik watchfully sees out the over.

FOUR! Back of a length ball from Broad, Kohli goes back and across and tickles it fine.

Kohli begins the over with a boundary but Broad responds with a couple of good inswingers. However, he becomes overambitious and concedes four byes on the fourth ball. Kohli collects two to backward square leg on the final ball. He is ten away from another century now...

FOUR ! Anderson bowls the outswinger to Pandya and the Baroda batsman drives it wonderfully through cover.

England continue to leak runs in the final session. Four come in this over. All the attention though now is on Kohli's century.

England continue to leak runs in the final session. Four come in this over. All the attention though now is on Kohli's century.

Stokes returns. Two slips and a gully deployed with Kohli on strike. Kohli taps the second ball, which was slightly short, to third man for a couple. Stokes bangs it short once again and Kohli pulls it with control towards Rashid in the deep. Collects two runs. Four come in the over. Kohli a hit away from his second century in the series.

England have lost both their reviews. The second one courtesy an overenthusiastic Ben Stokes. Pandya lunged forward to defend with his bat behind the pad. Barring Stokes, no on thought Pandya had been caught behind but Stokes pushes Root to review and he does. Replays show that it had hit kissed the pad and the bat was nowhere near the ball. To make matters worse, Pandya pulls the next ball to deep midwicket for a boundary.

Stokes concedes only one run in his 13th over. All eyes sitll on Kohli...

OUT! Adil Rashid might just be forgiven for all the bad balls he has bowled today. Tempts Kohli to play a drive by flighting it outside off, Kohli falls for the bait. Goes for the drive and edges it to Stokes at first slip.

With Kohli's wicket, Rashid might have just ensured that gets another Test despite all the horrible balls that he has bowled today. Rishabh Pant is the new man in.

While, we all try to understand how Kohli was dismissed by Rashid, of all bowlers that England have, England will try and slip in four overs quickly and take the second new ball.

SIX! Sit down everyone, Rishabh Pant has opened his account in Test cricket with half a dozen. Shimmies down the track and hammers it over long on.

Well, well, if Pant is going to play the way he has started we are all in a delightful passage of play. Nine come in the over. Normal services resume for Adil Rashid.

And debutant Rishabh Pant's first scoring shot in Test cricket is a six... of course it is!

Stokes has changed the complexion of the day's play with a catch at slips... Kohli gone and Rashid with the wicket... there were murmurs about dropping him... how often do you see Kohli not converting into a hundred... today is one such day. 97!

Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian player to get off the mark with a SIX in Test cricket.

Stokes continues. Hardik has already consumsed 32 balls for his 13 runs. All the Indian batsmen, barring Pant (so far), have shown enough patience and left balls alone. Hardik is doing the same. Two in the over.

Eighty overs have been bowled. Second new ball is available. Five Indian wickets left. No better opportunity than this for England to stage a comeback today.

The second new ball has been taken immediately. Jimmy Anderson, as expected, will take it.

Anderson bowls the first delivery outside off, Pant tries to drive it away from his body and then inside edges it onto his pads. It is followed by a slight delay as Jimmy had some issues with the footholes. That must have allowed Pant some time to think about his gameplan. Carefully watched out the rest of the over after taking a couple on the third ball.

A maiden from Broad. But it could've been a wicket maiden. Broad bowls the inswinger and it kicks off the surface. Hardik Pandya goes to defend but it kisses his glove, hits his shoulder and lobs towards Jennings at third slip, who fluffs it... Hardik seemed to be in some pain but has continued.

FOUR! Soft hands... Anderson bowls the outswinger and Hardik defends it right under his eyeline. Takes the outside edge and rolls away to the vacant third man region.

These two have somewhat been decent against the new ball so far. Barring that ridiculously good delivery that Broad bowled, there haven't been too many balls that have troubled Pandya and Pant...

FOUR! Shortish and into the body from Stuart Broad. Pant tucks it away to the deep midwicket fence. Brings up the 300-run mark.

Stuart Broad has had an absolutely peach day...but that's if you don't look at his wickets' tally... so many times he has gone past the outside edge and beaten the batsmen... on another day, he could have had four or five wickets here... he is bowling wonderfully since that second innings at Lord's.

Broad has bowled the perfect delivery one can to a left-hander. Length ball, on the fifth stump channel. Pant plays inside the line and still gets beaten on the outside edge. Meanwhile, India went past the 300-run mark in this over.

Anderson bowls his 21st over of the day. Five more overs to go for the day with 10 minutes to go for the stumps. Oh, the over rate has been as bad as it gets in this series... A maiden from Jimmy by the way.

FOUR! Length ball, outside off, Pant goes forward and creams it through cover.

Broad bowls a length delivery, outside off and Pant doesn't miss out. Scores a boundary. Broad tries to make Pant play that shot once again. He doesn't. The over ends with five dots.

James Anderson becomes the first pace bowler to take 100 wickets against an Asian team in Tests. He has done it against India.

OUT! James Anderson's 100th wicket against India. Bowls the outswinger on a good length and Hardik defends it with hard hands. Manages to edge it to only Buttler at second slip.

India, though, would want a total near 400 on this pitch... a lot depends on how Pant and R Ashwin will fare...

Dhawan and Rahul laid the foundation. Rahane and Kohli cashed in. Hardik saw off the crucial phase by consuming deliveries while Pant kept the scoreboard ticking. A much better performance from Indian batsmen expect Pujara, who must be kicking himself after being dismissed at the stroke of Lunch.

Stumps, Day 1: If India were asked, if they would take 307/6 after losing the toss, they would have said yes. But after the stand between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, they would be disappointed perhaps at losing an extra wicket. Nonetheless, a great day for India after the crushing loss at Lord's. The highlight of this session though would be the way Rishabh Pant got off the mark. With a six.

James Anderson is also the first England bowler to take 100-plus wickets against two teams in Tests (Australia and India).

Three changes for India... Murali Vijay is out after his pair at Lord's... Shikhar Dhawan is in.

Sanjay Manjrekar's pitch report: The first impression that I get is there is grass and there is bushy grass. There is also dried up grass. We have got a combination of dry and green but it looks like it's dry underneath so the spinners might come into play. But seamers should dominate the first three days. If Virat Kohli wins the toss, he would be tempted to bowl first.

Toss: England have won the toss again and have elected to bowl

The 50-run stand is up between Dhawan and Rahul. Second opening stand of the series for India. Dhawan has been a part of both of them. Rahul brings up the milestone with a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary.

OUT! Chris Woakes draws first blood. On a length and swinging away, Dhawan defends from the crease and edges it. Buttler, at second slip, takes an easy catch.

OUT! Two wickets in three overs. India have lost both their openers. Looked plumb to the naked eye after Rahul gets rapped after he fails to defend an inswinger but Pujara urged his partner to review. Three reds and Rahul has to walk. India also lose their review.

OUT! Pujara has gifted his wicket to Chris Woakes here. Ravi Shastri isn't impressed. India lose their third wicket at the stroke of Lunch. Short from Woakes and Pujara fails to resist. Goes for the pull and Rashid takes it easily at fine leg.

India are three down with 82 runs on the board and it is Woakes, who has done all the damage.

Lunch, Day 1: India clearly edged England in the first hour of the session but England took three wickets in the next hour to give them the upperhand. Pujara will like to avoid both his captain and coach for sometime. Played an uncharacteristic to end what could clearly have been India's session.

FIFTY! Third 50+ score for Kohli in five innings in England. Taps it on the off side through point to bring his half-century. Applause from the crowd at Trent Bridge, including his teammates. Responsible and well-constructed innings from the Indian captain to notch his 18th Test fifty.

FIFTY! A stylish shot over cover point from Rahane to raise his half-century! Little bit of width outside off, was back of a length and Rahane goes up and over. Fine innings from India's vice captain.

OUT! What a grab from Alastair Cook. 'Purely instinctive, almost magical.' Rahane goes to drive this Stuart Broad length ball but edges it and Cook sticks out his left hand to pouch an extraordinary catch. Rahane falls for a well made 81.

OUT! Adil Rashid might just be forgiven for all the bad balls he has bowled today. Tempts Kohli to play a drive by flighting it outside off, Kohli falls for the bait. Goes for the drive and edges it to Stokes at first slip.

OUT! James Anderson's 100th wicket against India. Bowls the outswinger on a good length and Hardik defends it with hard hands. Manages to edge it to only Buttler at second slip.

Latest updates: Stumps, Day 1: If India were asked, if they would take 307/6 after losing the toss, they would have said yes. But after the stand between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, they would be disappointed perhaps at losing an extra wicket. Nonetheless, a great day for India after the crushing loss at Lord's. The highlight of this session though would be the way Rishabh Pant got off the mark. With a six.

Dhawan and Rahul laid the foundation. Rahane and Kohli cashed in. Hardik saw off the crucial phase by consuming deliveries while Pant kept the scoreboard ticking. A much better performance from Indian batsmen expect Pujara, who must be kicking himself after being dismissed at the stroke of Lunch.

India, though, would want a total near 400 on this pitch... a lot depends on how Pant and R Ashwin will fare...

Preview, 3rd Test: A desperate Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be hungry to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test cricket series against hosts England when they square-off in the third Test at the Trent Bridge starting on 18 August.

After losing the first two matches, the visitors face a must-win situation. India gave a very good fight before losing the first Test by 31 runs in Birmingham. In the second Test, they were outplayed by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's, succumbing within three days.

The Indian team management's major responsibility on Saturday morning would be to find a perfect team combination as players are going through fitness and out of form issues.

India's playing eleven is likely to witness few changes with Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant all set to make his Test debut replacing Dinesh Karthik, who has failed miserably so far in the tour, with scores of 0, 20, 1 and 0 in his four innings.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problem and is expected to lead his side once again. Also, if opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan returns on Saturday, either Lokesh Rahul or Murali Vijay will be axed from the playing eleven.

Coming to the bowling department, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah having fully recovered from a finger injury and coach Ravi Shastri admitting his side should have dropped chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's, the Gujarat right-armer is likely find a place in the team.

And with the forecast being a cloudy first four days, it seems difficult for Kuldeep to make a cut because of the seam-friendly condition.

However, with Umesh Yadav, who was dropped at Lord's Test for Kuldeep, the skipper would have to make a choice between him and Bumrah. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are guaranteed to feature in the bowling department.

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to the side replacing young seamer Sam Curran.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make as captain. It's about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out," Root was quoted as saying by England Cricket Board (ECB).

"Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He's desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play," he added.

Significantly Stokes, who returned with figures of 6/113 at Edgbaston Test, had missed the second Test owing to a court case. In his place, Chris Woakes played, scoring a 137 not out and picking four wickets. Based on these performances, Woakes has been given another opportunity.

Both seam-bowling all-rounders, Stokes and Woakes, will operate along with specialist seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad – who have picked 13 and 7 wickets respectively in the first two Tests.

Stokes' inclusion will add more steel to batting of England, who have seen their opener Alastair Cook and KEaton Jennings failing regularly with cheap scores.

The last time these two sides clashed here was back in 2014 when India scored 457 and 391/9 on a batting friendly surface, while England, who batted once, scored 496 as the match ended in a draw.

However, with the pitch condition different from the last time and conditions too, the visitors' first task will be to find a balanced team combination in a do-or-die situation.

With inputs from IANS