Highlights, India Team Press Conference 2019, India tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli slams reports of rift with Rohit Sharma, says dressing room atmosphere is healthy
Date: Monday, 29 July, 2019 19:03 IST
18:45 (IST)
Ravi Shastri on not winning the World Cup:
"Winning the World Cup would've been the icing on the cake, but that takes nothing away from the boys' performance."
-
18:42 (IST)
Virat Kohli on the appointment of the Team India head coach:
"The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted so far."
-
18:39 (IST)
Virat Kohli talks further on the rift with Rohit Sharma, slamming the reports of rift.
"In my opinion, it's baffling and ridiculous to read such stuff. Public talks about how well we've played, and here we're feeding lies and talking about negative things. And I've seen this being brought up for far too long now. It's bizarre how people are creating these things. You enter the dressing room and witness for yourself the kind of healthy atmosphere that's there. The lies are made to look believable.
"We are living and breathing in getting Team India to the top, and here some people are doing there best to bring us down. The friendship and camaraderie is there for everyone to see."
-
18:37 (IST)
"I don't think there's anything very alarming about where the Indian team is placed," says Kohli.
-
18:35 (IST)
Virat Kohli answers the question on rumours of rift in the Indian cricket team
"We wouldn't have had the kind of performances we've had if the dressing room atmosphere wasn't a good one. The kind of performances we've had is only possible due to the camaraderie, trust and understanding in our team"
-
18:33 (IST)
"We chose him (Rohit) over Jinx (in the South Africa Test series) because of the way he (Rohit) was playing. But Jinx is a solid player as well. We've all seen the impact he can make with the slip catching and everything. I don't think we should jump the gun. But I think he will come around. Jinx will also come in, and he can start stringing in scores." — Virat Kohli on Ajinkya Rahane
-
18:29 (IST)
"Nothing was communicated to me about rest. It's an important time for the team to regroup. I know we were all very disappointed with not going into the World Cup final, but we have to move on," says Virat Kohli.
-
18:28 (IST)
On the India squad composition:
"Basic message wasto try out a few players they had in mind.The ODI side is more or less balanced. Im particularly excited about the first three T20Is. Some youngsters have shown great composure in tournaments such as the IPL," says Virat Kohli
-
18:26 (IST)
Virat Kohli on the Test championship:
I think it's a good thing. Test cricket really needed a boost. I think for all the cricketers now, every session will be more intense. All the teams are going to enjoy a lot more.
That's it from our live coverage of the Indian team's press conference ahead of their departure for the US and the Caribbean, with skipper Virat Kohli slamming reports of a rift with vice-captain Rohit Sharma as "lies" and describing the atmosphere in the dressing room as one that is marked by friendship, camaraderie and trust.
Let's hope the healthy atmosphere in Team India translates to success in the upcoming fixtures against the West Indians come August. For now, it's time for us to sign off. Do join us in our coverage of the upcoming India-West Indies series, which we will be bringing to you as and when they happen.
There have been speculations of a fall out India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, rumours of which started floating around in the aftermath of India's semi-final exit in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Indian batting legend VVS Laxman, though, expressed disappointment over the speculations and said he doesn't think there are any such issues in the ranks.
"I don't like to believe that there's a rift between Kohli and Rohit. Just a speculation. The way they showed chemistry as captain and vice-captain in the World Cup, you don't want to believe it," said Laxman on Star Sports.
West Indies superstar Chris Gayle had initially suggested hanging up his boots after the 2019 ICC World Cup, but has now extended his participation to the West Indies-India series, with the selectors including him in the squad for the three ODI series. Read more on this topic here.
Senior cricketers Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine have earned a recall into the West Indies side, getting picked in the team's squad for the first two T20Is against India, both of which will be played at Lauderhill in Florida, USA. Check out the full squad West Indies squad for the first two T20Is here.
Men's Test cricket is set to witness the inaugural Test championship, which India skipper Virat Kohli believes will add more context to the five-day game. "We are awaiting the ICC World Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to the longest format of the game," said Kohli.
Not much time left for the press conference to begin at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai. In the meantime, do check out Team India's squads for the T20I, ODI and Test series for their tour of the West Indies here.
The Indian cricket team has assembled for the first time since the disappointing loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final at Manchester. The 'Men in Blue' now shift their focus towards the Caribbean, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests starting 3 August.
India skipper Virat Kohli, who got a bit of a breather along with the rest of the team after the conclusion of the World Cup, is set to address the media in a pre-departure press conference at the ITC Maratha hotel in Mumbai before the team leaves for the Caribbean.
Earlier, Indian selectors on Sunday announced fresh, young faces for the upcoming West Indies tour following the shock semi-final exit in the recent World Cup, and amid speculation about the future of veteran MS Dhoni.
Chief selector M.S.K. Prasad said Virat Kohli would continue to lead in all three formats against the West Indies. The tour is seen as the start of India's rebuilding process after the World Cup disappointment.
Rishabh Pant, a young and flamboyant wicketkeeper batsman who was also a part of India's recent World Cup campaign, was named in all three squads for the upcoming tour. The other youngsters are Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and the yet uncapped fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who were included in the white ball T20 and ODI squads. The selectors also included uncapped leg spinner Rahul Chahar for the T20s.
Prasad brushed aside speculation about the future of former skipper and wicketkeeper batsman Dhoni after his form dipped during the World Cup.
India Test squad
Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
India ODI squad
Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini
India T20 squad
Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
