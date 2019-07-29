Virat Kohli talks further on the rift with Rohit Sharma, slamming the reports of rift.

"In my opinion, it's baffling and ridiculous to read such stuff. Public talks about how well we've played, and here we're feeding lies and talking about negative things. And I've seen this being brought up for far too long now. It's bizarre how people are creating these things. You enter the dressing room and witness for yourself the kind of healthy atmosphere that's there. The lies are made to look believable.

"We are living and breathing in getting Team India to the top, and here some people are doing there best to bring us down. The friendship and camaraderie is there for everyone to see."