With an aim to strengthen India's frail middle-order, the selection committee on Sunday announced the return of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in the ODI squad against the West Indies as Virat Kohli-led side resume international duties post the 2019 World Cup.

Both batsmen are currently in the Caribbean representing India A in a five-match ODI series, that the visitors lead 3-1.

Fast bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the limited overs leg, while star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been not named in any of the three squads.

All the speculations regarding Kohli being given a rest for the tour has been put to an end as the star player will be captaining the team across formats.

MS Dhoni has been rested for the limted-overs tour of West Indies.

Dhoni's exclusion was expected as the former India captain had informed the board that he would be taking a two-month sabbatical from international cricket. As per a report on Saturday, a BCCI official said that Dhoni was not retiring from international cricket, but will be taking two month sabbatical to serve his paramilitary regiment which he had committed much earlier.

For the limited-overs leg of the tour, India have gone with a single wicket-keeping option in Rishabh Pant, while in the longer format Wriddihman Saha has been brought back following his full recovery from injuries.

"We have taken India A performances into consideration. In the longer format, KS Bharat was very, very close to get selected. We have an unwritten norm when a senior cricketer is injured, he should get a comeback opportunity. That's what we have given to Saha," chief selector MSK Prasad said. Shikhar Dhawan's ouster from the World Cup due to a thumb injury during the second group game against Australia paved way for Rishabh Pant, who made decent contributions in the four games he played, has been picked as the wicket-keeper across all three formats. While Pant will be the sole stumper for T20Is and ODIs, he will have to fight for his place in the longer format with Wriddhiman Saha, who returns into the squad after a prolonged injury hiatus.

Opener Dhawan has been deemed fit and will also be making his return to the limited-overs side.

In the fast bowling department Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead in the shortest format with Mohammed Shami joining in for three ODIs, while the selectors have also opted for left-arm pacer in Khaleel Ahmed for the white-ball leg of the tour. Bhuvneshwar is not named for the two Tests, where Shami will be accompanied by Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Another name that was doing the rounds ahead of the selection meeting was Delhi's Navdeep Saini, he too, has been included in the limited overs side while Deepak Chahar finds his name only for T20I series.

Whilst, contrary to the their norm, the Indian squad won't have the presence of either Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav in the shortest format with rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar given the nod ahead of the regular wrist-spinning duo. The selection committee has also elected two left-arm spin bowling all-rounders in Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Mayank Agarwal, who had joined the Indian team for the World Cup in place of Vijay Shankar's toe injury has not been named in the white-ball leg of the tour, but has retained his place as a opener for the longer format.

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in Caribbean nations starting from 3 August, followed by two-match Test series which will begin on 22 August.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.