ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 2 Jul 22, 2019
KWT vs MAL
Malaysia beat Kuwait by 42 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine named in Carlos Brathwaite-led Windies squad for first two T20Is

Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine made a comeback to the West Indies side as selectors of the team announced a 14-member squad on Monday for the first two T20Is against India.

Asian News International, Jul 23, 2019 09:29:11 IST

St John's (Antigua and Barbuda): Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine made a comeback to the West Indies side as selectors of the team announced a 14-member squad on Monday for the first two T20Is against India.

Andre Russell has also been included in the squad, but he will undergo a fitness test before taking part in the T20Is.

File image of Kieron Pollard. Reuters

The team will be led by Carlos Brathwaite and left-handed opener John Campbell. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has also been included in the team.

"We felt that players like Narine and Pollard, who have played well in T20 leagues around the world, once they are fit and mentally ready to play, we must give them the opportunity to represent the West Indies again," interim chairman of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel, Robert Haynes, said in an official statement.

"It's not just about the present - the India Tour of the West Indies - but we are also looking at the T20 World Cup coming up next year and it is important that we find the right combination of players and the right formula for defending our title. We have to make sure that we put certain things in place now, so that when it comes to picking the squad for the T20 World Cup, it becomes easier, so we are giving more players the opportunity to play and get the exposure," he added.

West Indies' 14-member squad for first two T20Is against India: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

The team recently finished at the ninth position in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they were able to win just two matches from nine.

They will now take on India in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

The three-match T20I series begins from 3 August in Florida.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 09:29:11 IST

More Stories

