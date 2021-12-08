Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 in Dhaka: Pakistan win by an innings and 8 runs

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: Offspinner Sajid Khan claimed a career-best 6-35 as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 76-7 and produced a glimmer of hope of forcing a result in the second and final Test on Tuesday.

After day three was washed out, Pakistan resumed the fourth day from 188-2 and declared at 300-4 after lunch. Then spinners Sajid and Nauman Ali got to work until stumps was called an hour early because of bad light. Bangladesh trailed by 224 runs and still needed 25 runs to avoid the follow-on at the end of a dramatic day.

"After the declaration, our target was to give us the best chance to win the game and attack relentlessly and that's what we did,” Sajid said.

"Fortunately, there was turn and bounce aplenty. We two spinners bowled in partnership. We will try to get the three wickets tomorrow and force them to bat again and win the game.”

Bangladesh's last hope to avoid the follow-on was Shakib Al Hasan on 23. Taijul Islam was with him, the tailender yet to score after facing 10 balls.

With the light insufficient to allow any more than just the one over from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid and Nauman bowled relentlessly in a desperate bid to win the rain-hit game.

Rain and bad light have eaten up the majority of the game and just 63.2 overs were possible in the last three days.

