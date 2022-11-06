Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  T20 World Cup: 'Qudrat ka nizam', Twitter reacts to Pakistan's entry into semis with win over Bangladesh

Cricket

Pakistan became the fourth and final team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals following Netherlands' shock win over South Africa as well as their five-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) congratulates Shadab Khan and Shan Masood following their five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match in Adelaide on Sunday.

Pakistan became the last team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

The doors to the semi-finals opened up suddenly for the two teams after Netherlands stunned heavyweights South Africa by 13 runs in the first match of Sunday’s triple-header, which also took place at the Adelaide Oval.

With South Africa bowing out of the race to the semi-finals as a result of their dramatic defeat, the Pakistan-Bangladesh match effectively became a virtual quarter-final.

And it was Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose participation in the tournament was under doubt earlier in the tournament, whose rose to the occasion for Babar Azam and Co as his haul of 4/22 helped restrict the Bangla Tigers to a modest 127/8 after they opted to bat.

Pakistan were then propelled by useful contributions from openers Babar (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32), the latter dropped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan on nought, as well as Mohammad Haris (31) and Shan Masood (24 not out). Babar and Rizwan put the Pakistanis ahead with a 57-run opening stand while Haris and Masood’s knocks ensured the team got over the line in the end despite a late fightback from the Bangladeshis.

The contest did draw plenty of interesting reactions from fans and experts on social media, especially Twitter. We take a look at a few of them here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: November 06, 2022 14:28:24 IST

