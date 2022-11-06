Pakistan became the last team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday.

The doors to the semi-finals opened up suddenly for the two teams after Netherlands stunned heavyweights South Africa by 13 runs in the first match of Sunday’s triple-header, which also took place at the Adelaide Oval.

With South Africa bowing out of the race to the semi-finals as a result of their dramatic defeat, the Pakistan-Bangladesh match effectively became a virtual quarter-final.

And it was Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose participation in the tournament was under doubt earlier in the tournament, whose rose to the occasion for Babar Azam and Co as his haul of 4/22 helped restrict the Bangla Tigers to a modest 127/8 after they opted to bat.

Pakistan were then propelled by useful contributions from openers Babar (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32), the latter dropped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan on nought, as well as Mohammad Haris (31) and Shan Masood (24 not out). Babar and Rizwan put the Pakistanis ahead with a 57-run opening stand while Haris and Masood’s knocks ensured the team got over the line in the end despite a late fightback from the Bangladeshis.

The contest did draw plenty of interesting reactions from fans and experts on social media, especially Twitter. We take a look at a few of them here:

Wow. How did that happen? — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan. Thanks Netherlands, Shaheen Shah, Shadab Khan, M. Haaris & Shaan Masood. Let it augur well on November 9th. Pakistan vs New Zealand first semi final at Adelaide. More power to you boys. Come on, you can do it. 👍 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) November 6, 2022

Agar aap ab bhi qudrat ke nizaam ko nahi mantay tou aap kabhi kuch nahi maan saktay. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) November 6, 2022

Dekha phir Qudrat ka Nizam 😀 pic.twitter.com/FA0luEgrBl — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) November 6, 2022

Only Pakistan. Only Pakistan can go from being on the brink of an embarrassing early exit to becoming the most dangerous team of a #T20WorldCup in the space of 6 days — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 6, 2022

Pakistan lost 2 games by the narrowest of margins…good to see them progress..the best bowling side in the tournament, and Haris’ inclusion makes them even more dangerous. If they play NZ, I fancy Pak to make the final..#PAKvBAN #T20WorldCup — Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 6, 2022

