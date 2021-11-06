Highlights, Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Warner, bowlers lead Australia to eight-wicket win

Australia vs West Indies, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia win! Aussies secure an eight-wicket win over West Indies to strengthen their bid for a semis spot. They have completed the chase inside 17 overs and that is a massive boost to their NRR, putting them in an advantageous position against South Africa who play England tonight.

Preview: Australia face West Indies in their last Super 12 Group 1 encounter on Saturday with their semi-finals fate in their own hands. The Aussies are second in the table with six points, behind England who have already qualified for the semi-finals. South Africa are third in the table, but also have six points and are behind Australia on Net Run Rate.

Australia cannot afford any slip-ups against West Indis as the Proteas are breathing down their neck and a defeat will potentially open the semi-finals gate for South Africa who face England in the evening game on Saturday.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to end their campaign on high after a defeat against Sri Lanka eliminated them from the competition. The defending champions have only won one game so far out of four matches and their senior players have struggled for form in the ICC event.

Still, the match could be the last West Indies game for a lot of veterans and they will want to give their best. Dwayne Bravo has already confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the Australia game. Chris Gayle is also expected to retire in near future.

Australia won their last game against Bangladesh by eight wickets thanks to a brilliant bowling display. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc struck early while Adam Zampa took 5/19 as the opponents were bowled out for 73.

Aaron Finch will hope for another good bowling performance in the important clash against West Indies. Their batting hasn't been the best so far, and that is an area where the Australians will look to improve. David Warner and Glenn Maxwell — two of the stalwarts of Australia's batting will be in focus against West Indies who hope for a memorable farewell.

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies match in Abu Dhabi:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and West Indies take place?

The match between Australia and West Indies will take place on 6 November 2021.

What is the venue for Australia vs West Indies match?

Australia vs West Indies match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will Australia vs West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

