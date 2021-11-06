Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Australia Vs West Indies At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 06 November, 2021

06 November, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies

157/7 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 38
Australia

161/2 (16.2 ov)

Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets

Live Blog
West Indies Australia
157/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85 161/2 (16.2 ov) - R/R 9.86

Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets

David Warner - 4

Glenn Maxwell - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner not out 89 56 9 4
Glenn Maxwell not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Roston Chase 1.2 0 17 0
Dwayne Bravo 4 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 157/2 (16)

4 (4) R/R: 12

Mitchell Marsh 53(32) S.R (165.62)

c Jason Holder b Chris Gayle
Highlights, Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Warner, bowlers lead Australia to eight-wicket win

19:11 (IST)

Australia are within the touching distance of that semis spot. They started with an NRR advantage over South Africa and the eight-wicket win over West Indies has put them in a much more comfortable space. Only a freak win for the Proteas can change the equation now. That's it from us for today. Click here If you want to follow South Africa vs England match. Bye bye! 

19:08 (IST)

David Warner: "It felt satisfying to be there till the end. The key for me was to play my natural game. (Our bowlers) have been outstanding. We knew West Indies would come out hard against us. They got to a very competitive total."

19:06 (IST)

David Warner is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 89

19:03 (IST)

Almost there! 

19:03 (IST)

Australia form a guard on honour for Bravo and Gayle who also autograph the cameras. Gayle also gave one of his hats to a person in the stands.

18:59 (IST)

Top cricketer! 

18:58 (IST)

Australia win! 

Aussies secure an eight-wicket win over West Indies to strengthen their bid for a semis spot. They have completed the chase inside 17 overs and that is a massive boost to their NRR, putting them in an advantageous position against South Africa who play England tonight. 

18:54 (IST)

After 16 overs,Australia 157/2 ( David Warner 85 , )

Gayle gives away seven runs but takes the wicket of Marsh in what looks like his final game for West Indies. Aussies need one more to win. 

18:53 (IST)
wkt

Mitchell Marsh c Holder b Gayle 53 (32)

Gayle gets a wicket in what looks like his final match. With one needed to win, Marsh plays his lofted shot straight to mid-off fielder. Gayle celebrates wildly.

18:49 (IST)

After 15 overs,Australia 150/1 ( David Warner 80 , Mitchell Marsh 53)

17 from Bravo's last international over. The current partnership is now worth 177 runs. Australia need eight more to win. 

Highlights

19:06 (IST)

David Warner is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 89
18:58 (IST)

Australia win! 

Aussies secure an eight-wicket win over West Indies to strengthen their bid for a semis spot. They have completed the chase inside 17 overs and that is a massive boost to their NRR, putting them in an advantageous position against South Africa who play England tonight. 
18:53 (IST)

Mitchell Marsh c Holder b Gayle 53 (32)

Gayle gets a wicket in what looks like his final match. With one needed to win, Marsh plays his lofted shot straight to mid-off fielder. Gayle celebrates wildly.
18:41 (IST)

Marsh brings up his fifty with a single. He comes good in a pressure game to take Australia close to that semis spot. 
18:09 (IST)

Half-century for Warner in just 29 balls. Great innings so far. He has looked in control and his shots have not been very risky. 
17:44 (IST)

Aaron Finch b Hosein 9 (11)

It wasn't short enough to cut but Finch went for it and ended up chopping the ball back onto his own stumps. 
17:12 (IST)

Kieron Pollard c Maxwell b Starc 44 (31)

The straight boundary is pretty long in Abu Dhabi and Pollard perishes trying to clear it. He gets caught at long-on.
17:01 (IST)

Dwayne Bravo c Warner b Hazlewood 10 (12)

Bravo goes for a shot down the ground. Fails to find power and Warner takes a brilliant running and sliding catch at long-on.
16:37 (IST)

Shimron Hetmyer c †Wade b Hazlewood 27 (28)

Such a soft dismissal. A short ball on the leg-side from Hazlewood. Hetmyer was looking to get away from the bouncer but the ball brushed his gloves on his way to the keeper. 
16:18 (IST)

Evin Lewis c Smith b Zampa 29 (26)

Excellent bowling from Zampa. A googly to Lewis who went for a swipe. Top edge and Smith does very well at long-on to take a tough high catch. 
15:50 (IST)

Roston Chase b Hazlewood 0 (2)

What a ball! Hint of away swing. And Chase gets beaten on a drive as the offside ball beats the bat and clatters into the stumps. 
15:03 (IST)

TOSS: Aaron Finch wins toss and Australia opt to bowl first.

Australia vs West Indies, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia win! Aussies secure an eight-wicket win over West Indies to strengthen their bid for a semis spot. They have completed the chase inside 17 overs and that is a massive boost to their NRR, putting them in an advantageous position against South Africa who play England tonight.

Preview: Australia face West Indies in their last Super 12 Group 1 encounter on Saturday with their semi-finals fate in their own hands. The Aussies are second in the table with six points, behind England who have already qualified for the semi-finals. South Africa are third in the table, but also have six points and are behind Australia on Net Run Rate.

Australia cannot afford any slip-ups against West Indis as the Proteas are breathing down their neck and a defeat will potentially open the semi-finals gate for South Africa who face England in the evening game on Saturday.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of Australia vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Today's AUS vs WI Match

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to end their campaign on high after a defeat against Sri Lanka eliminated them from the competition. The defending champions have only won one game so far out of four matches and their senior players have struggled for form in the ICC event.

Still, the match could be the last West Indies game for a lot of veterans and they will want to give their best. Dwayne Bravo has already confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the Australia game. Chris Gayle is also expected to retire in near future.

Australia won their last game against Bangladesh by eight wickets thanks to a brilliant bowling display. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc struck early while Adam Zampa took 5/19 as the opponents were bowled out for 73.

Aaron Finch will hope for another good bowling performance in the important clash against West Indies. Their batting hasn't been the best so far, and that is an area where the Australians will look to improve. David Warner and Glenn Maxwell — two of the stalwarts of Australia's batting will be in focus against West Indies who hope for a memorable farewell.

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies match in Abu Dhabi:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and West Indies take place?

The match between Australia and West Indies will take place on 6 November 2021.

What is the venue for Australia vs West Indies match?

Australia vs West Indies match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will Australia vs West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Click here for complete T20 World Cup coverage

