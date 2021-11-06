England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Moeen Ali gets rid of Reeza Hendricks early

After 6 overs,South Africa 40/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 15 , Rassie van der Dussen 21)
End of the powerplay and van der Dussen and de Kock lead South Africa's recovery after that opening wicket. The partnership is now worth 25 runs.
|South Africa
|England
|73/1 (10.0 ov) - R/R 7.3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Quinton de Kock (W)
|Batting
|32
|24
|4
|0
|Rassie van der Dussen
|Batting
|35
|28
|4
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Adil Rashid
|2
|0
|15
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 15/1 (2.4)
|
58 (58) R/R: 7.9
Quinton de Kock (W) 21(16)
Rassie van der Dussen 35(28)
|
Reeza Hendricks 2(8) S.R (25)
b Moeen Ali
After 3 overs,South Africa 16/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 11 , Rassie van der Dussen 1)
Seven runs, but more importantly for England and Moeen Ali, a wicket. Reeza Hendricks was going for the slog sweep in the fourth ball of the over, but missed it eventually only for the ball to dismantle the stumps. Rassie van der Dussen is the new batter in at number three.
OUT! Clean bowled! Hendricks goes for the slog sweep but misses, and the ball hits the stumps directly. 'You miss, I hit', moment for Moeen Ali. R Hendricks b Moeen Ali 2
After 1 overs,South Africa 6/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 1 , Quinton de Kock (W) 5)
Moeen Ali first up as spin introduced by Morgan. Reeza Hendricks gets off the mark with a single off the second ball. In the fourth ball, de Kock brings up the first boundary of the match by lofting it over extra cover. Six runs off the over.
The national anthems of both South Africa and England are complete. Players from both teams take a knee before the game. Time for LIVE action. This should be a cracking game. Moeen Ali with the ball for England. Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock to open. Hendricks on strike.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
England playing XI: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Toss update: England have won the toss and will field first. Mark Wood comees in for the injured Tymal Mills, while the Proteas remain unchanged.
Australia have just beaten West Indies by eight wickets, and this means they go second, level on points with England (8). South Africa (6) will need to beat England by a huge margin. The Proteas lose, and they remain eliminated.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma on Friday said his side will have to put in a "spirited effort" to overcome unbeaten England in a key Twenty20 World Cup clash.
To be assured of a place in the semi-finals South Africa need to win their final Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and hope outgoing champions West Indies beat Australia.
"I think every game we've kind of had a tailored strategy, you could say, according to the opposition that we're playing," said Bavuma.
Click here to read more
England vs South Africa, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 1 match between England and South Africa in Sharjah. Do stay tuned for more updates as we build upto the match.
Preview: England take on South Africa in the Super 12 Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
It's going to be a nerve-wracking last couple of matches in Group 1. It's a two-way tie between South Africa and Australia for the second spot. Australia sit at second with six points and a better run rate than South Africa. They have +1.031 run rate while SA have +0.742.
South Africa achieved a thumping win over Bangladesh in the last match. Their pacers, Rabada and Nortje ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up to bundle them out for 84. They should have chased it down early to boos the run rate, they however took 13.3 overs to reach the total. Australia, on the other hand, went about SA in net run rate after bunding Bangladesh out for 73 and then chasing it down in 6.2 overs to significantly improve their run rate and leapfrog SA.
SA would need to win against England and then hope West Indies turn party-poopers and beat Australia which would help them qualify. If both win or both lose then it will come down to net run rate.
It will be an uphill task for SA against a rampant England side that has won four out of four. It will be SA pacers vs the explosive English batting line-up.
Jos Buttler, who scored a brilliant century against Sri Lanka will again be the biggest threat for SA. England will be relieved that Eoin Morgan found some form with a 36-ball 40 against SL and they would need Dawid Malan to get back to his best soon. He's had a poor outing so far and would be looking to strengthen that middle order with crucial knocks.
SA too have batting problems of their own. They need the top order to fire, especially Quinton de Kock who's had a lean patch in the tournament.
With SA looking to qualify desperately and England aiming to consolidate the top spot, we can expect a cracker
When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and South Africa take place?
The match between England and South Africa will take place on 6 November 2021.
What is the venue for the England vs South Africa match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah
What time will the England vs South Africa match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa match
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
India vs Afghanistan, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya to bowl the final over. He's hit for FOUR on the first ball, Janat beats the sweeper to his left. Four singles, and then a SIX to end! That was hammered hard over extra cover. India win by 66 runs! After a spectacular batting display, they do well with the ball, with Shami picking up three wickets and Ashwin getting two. It was a must-win match for India, and mathematically, their semi-final hopes remain alive.
An unbeaten 71-run blitz from Jos Buttler helped England to chase down what was a paltry 126-run target to begin with. But England dropped just two wickets and chased down the target with 50 balls to spare! Just incredible T20 hitting from Buttler to keep England atop Group 1. Australia are third now in the Group 1 standings, below South Africa.
England vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win by 6 wickets! Mahedi to bowl, South Africa need 5 runs in 42 balls. Two singles to start, and then the new man Miller hits a boundary to wrap up the win for the Proteas!