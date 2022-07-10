Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'High class': Former cricketers, fans on Twitter reacts to India's T20 series win against hosts England

Cricket

'High class': Former cricketers, fans on Twitter reacts to India's T20 series win against hosts England

Following another one-sided win of India against England, which helped the visitors take 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20 series, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Ian Bishop took to Twitter on Saturday to praise the performance of the Indian team

'High class': Former cricketers, fans on Twitter reacts to India's T20 series win against hosts England

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal (two wickets each) shared the load of taking wickets as half of the English team was back to the pavillion for 55. The hosts were finally bundled out for 121 in 17 overs. AP

Following another one-sided win of India against England, which helped the visitors take 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20 series, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Ian Bishop took to Twitter on Saturday to praise the performance of the Indian team on foreign soil.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3/15 spell turned out to be the man-of-the-match effort as India bundled out England for 121 defending 171 in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. The victory came after England's 34-year-old debutant Richard Gleeson swung the momentum in England's favour by picking three wickets in four balls to leave India stuttering at 61/3 at one stage.

However, Ravindra Jadeja 29-ball 46* down the order gave Indian bowlers a par total to defend.

"2 performances from India that have been high class but still with room for improvement .. plus a player or 2 who are not in the side that could improve them .. very promising leading into the T20 WC," tweeted Vaughan.

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 00:48:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah runs through English top order as hosts end Day 2 on 84/5
First Cricket News

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah runs through English top order as hosts end Day 2 on 84/5

Following up his world record-breaking carnage with the bat, the visitors' fast-bowling captain Jasprit Bumrah (3/35) led from the front in his primary job, taking three English wickets

India vs England Birmingham weather update: Rain likely on Day 1 of 5th Test
First Cricket News

India vs England Birmingham weather update: Rain likely on Day 1 of 5th Test

India vs England 2022, Birmingham Weather update: The first two sessions can experience light showers on Friday but the sky may get clear after the lunch break. The temperature will hover between 10-19 degrees Celsius on the day.

'It shows how much my teammates love me': Shardul Thakur on his 'Lord' and 'Beefy' nicknames
First Cricket News

'It shows how much my teammates love me': Shardul Thakur on his 'Lord' and 'Beefy' nicknames

Shardul, in fact, acquired the nickname ‘Lord’ last year for his heroics in the Test series against England in England.