'High class': Former cricketers, fans on Twitter reacts to India's T20 series win against hosts England

Following another one-sided win of India against England, which helped the visitors take 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20 series, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Ian Bishop took to Twitter on Saturday to praise the performance of the Indian team on foreign soil.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3/15 spell turned out to be the man-of-the-match effort as India bundled out England for 121 defending 171 in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. The victory came after England's 34-year-old debutant Richard Gleeson swung the momentum in England's favour by picking three wickets in four balls to leave India stuttering at 61/3 at one stage.

However, Ravindra Jadeja 29-ball 46* down the order gave Indian bowlers a par total to defend.

"2 performances from India that have been high class but still with room for improvement .. plus a player or 2 who are not in the side that could improve them .. very promising leading into the T20 WC," tweeted Vaughan.

2 performances from India that have been high class but still with room for improvement .. plus a player or 2 who are not in the side that could improve them .. very promising leading into the T20 WC .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2022

Top effort by India to beat that quality England team in their backyard again. Impressive intent up top. & They can still get even better. My highlight was Michael Atherton’s passion and enthusiasm in regaling us with the backstory of Richard Gleeson: wonderful and informative. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 9, 2022

This Indian bowling line up is just unplayable for even the likes of T20 specialists of England. It has all the varieties one can ask for. The victory margin not just mean defeating England but absolutely destroying England. #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/uiLG9449FE — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 9, 2022

Congratulations India who take the IT20 series See you tomorrow for the final match at Trent Bridge #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/G8sBoSkZwM — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 9, 2022

Why Rohit Sharma is so successful as captain? Any other captain would have saved Bumrah's last 2 overs for end, but he brought him and got Sam Curran. @ImRo45 — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) July 9, 2022

This is different level of domination by Indian team in bilateral series against England. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2022

This will be our SIXTH limited overs series win over England out of the 7 we have played since 2017. The one we lost was because of Root and this man David Willey himself who scored a quickfire 50 at Lords in 2nd Odi in 2018. — Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 9, 2022

Hopefully Zimbabwe tour would be competitive. Tired of these one-sided wins. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 9, 2022