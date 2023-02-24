Harmanpreet Kaur’s bizarre run-out dismissal proved to be the turning point as India suffered an agonising five-run defeat against Australia in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2023. With India needing 173 to win, captain Harmanpreet put her side in control of the chase with a brilliant knock of 52, but tragedy struck Team India in the 15th over when they still needed 43 off 33 balls.

Harmanpreet was attempting a second run when she had her bat stuck in the ground inches outside the crease as wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy removed the bails and forced the India captain to walk back to the dugout. Harmanpreet’s knock, which looked like a match-winning innings, ended on 52 off 34 balls including one six and six fours. India could only add 36 from thereon and lost the nail-biter by five runs.

After the disappointing loss, Harmanpreet was quite emotional and burst into tears after former India captain Anjum Chopra came to meet her to share her sympathies. The video of the incident was uploaded on Instagram by ICC.

“My intention was to give the captain some empathy because that’s all I can offer from the outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us. India have reached the semi-finals a lot of times and they have lost. This is not the first time I’ve seen Harmanpreet bat like this. I have seen her battling her injuries and health Today she might not have even played but because this was a World Cup semi-final and because she was Harmanpreet Kaur,” Anjum said about the incident.

“She is not the one who takes a backward step; she will go forward and a backward step, she will go forward and she did that. Today, before the match started, she was able to bring herself to a situation where she can play. She ran around in the field for 20 overs and then while batting, she rekindled India’s hopes. Of course, Jemimah Rodrigues also played her part. I can understand what Harmanpreet Kaur must be going through. It was a player-to-player moment with her. I was just trying to lessen her sorrow.”

Harmanpreet was also asked about her run out in the post-match presentation ceremony, to which she replied: “The way I got run out, (it) can’t be unluckier than that.”

