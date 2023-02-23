Harmanpreet, Jemimah knocks in vain; Australia into seventh straight T20 World Cup final
Check out some photos from the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup between India and Australia, as the Women in Blue bowed out after a five-run defeat in Cape Town.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s knock of 52 went in vain as India succumbed to a five-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final match at Cape Town on Thursday. AP
Beth Mooney scored 54 off 37 deliveries. She forged a half-century stand with Alyssa Healy for the first wicket, and a 36-run partnership with skipper Meg Lanning for the second. AP
Skipper Meg Lanning led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 49 to take Australia to 172/4 from 20 overs. AP
India lost some early wickets in their chase, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket. AP
Jemiah Rodrigues did her bit, scoring 43, but her knock too went in vain. AP
Australia celebrate beating India in the T20 World Cup semi-final. The Aussies are into their seventh straight T20 World Cup final. AP