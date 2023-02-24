Australia reached their seventh successive Women’s T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands on Thursday. Australia won by five runs when India finished on 167 for eight in reply to Australia’s 172 for four.

Australia will face either England or South Africa in Sunday’s final.

India batted with aggressive intent from the first ball and for much of the innings were ahead of Australia’s total at the equivalent stage despite losing three wickets in the six-over power play.

The match turned dramatically when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was run out with just 40 runs needed off 32 balls.

Kaur batted superbly to make 52 off 34 balls. She hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease. Kaur threw her bat angrily as she walked off.

Big-hitting Richa Ghosh was caught on the boundary off Darcie Brown in the next over and India’s hopes were effectively over, although Deepti Sharma kept swinging until the end, making 20 not out.

Despite India’s heartbreaking defeat, Twitter was full of praise for the team and captain Harmanpreet as they gave a massive scare to the defending champions. Here are the best reactions:

Tough luck Team India. #HarmanpreetKaur & #JemimahRodrigues looked like taking the game away but the Aussies fought back brilliantly & in the end India have fallen short. Harmanpreet’s runout was the turning point & India will be disappointed to miss out on the finals. #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/RY06QHDrE0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2023

Tense? That’s one word for it. Too many moments to mention but the majority came down to Australia finding calmness in the chaos. #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup https://t.co/5XI7X0NQ7o — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) February 23, 2023

💔 WE WERE SO CLOSE! We couldn’t be more proud of this unit for the way they performed throughout this tournament. 🇮🇳 This wasn’t our night but #WinLoseOrDraw we are with our team forever! 💪 📷 Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5xLMoVBFtn — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 23, 2023

Bat stuck on the pitch and Harman unfortunately got run out. Well played Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Scored blistering 52 off 34 balls. #T20WorldCup2023 #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/TenV2HmUIt — Bikram Pratap Singh (@bikram123) February 23, 2023

Oh no. OH NOOOOOOO!!!! 😢😭

Harmanpreet Kaur after a marvelous half century, departs since BAT GOT STUCK in the ground.#India #Australia #CricketTwitter #HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/XEo34aIxgc — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) February 23, 2023

They’ve lost this one, but let’s not forget to praise this amazing effort 💪 To nearly chase this down against this superhuman Aussie side is quite something in a knockout game. That Jemimah & Harman stand was absolutely bonkers! 🔥#AUSvIND #T20WorldCup2023 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 23, 2023

Give THIS Australia one chance, even a tiny one, to come back into the match, and they will convert that into a win. Just too many outstanding cricketers in the squad. Someone or the other will step up. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 23, 2023

So so close for India This team will be winning a World Cup very soon They can be immensely proud of the performance today Pushed Australia all the way and just lost by five runs The gap is closing all the time#T20WorldCup — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) February 23, 2023

Well done women team india. You had almost made it to finals against Australia. Next World Cup will be ours. #INDWvsAUSW @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 23, 2023

It was so close yet so far. Amazing effort by the girls in blue! #IndVsAus 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E1nQLPEz7l — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 23, 2023

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.