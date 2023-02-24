Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Next World Cup will be ours': India, Harmanpreet earn praise on Twitter after Australia survive nailbiter

India fell short by just five runs in a thrilling semi-final as Australia progressed to the last four of the T20 World Cup 2023.

India were ahead in chase for a long time before suffering a heartbreak against Australia. AFP

Australia reached their seventh successive Women’s T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands on Thursday. Australia won by five runs when India finished on 167 for eight in reply to Australia’s 172 for four.

Australia will face either England or South Africa in Sunday’s final.

India batted with aggressive intent from the first ball and for much of the innings were ahead of Australia’s total at the equivalent stage despite losing three wickets in the six-over power play.

The match turned dramatically when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was run out with just 40 runs needed off 32 balls.

Kaur batted superbly to make 52 off 34 balls. She hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease. Kaur threw her bat angrily as she walked off.

Big-hitting Richa Ghosh was caught on the boundary off Darcie Brown in the next over and India’s hopes were effectively over, although Deepti Sharma kept swinging until the end, making 20 not out.

Despite India’s heartbreaking defeat, Twitter was full of praise for the team and captain Harmanpreet as they gave a massive scare to the defending champions. Here are the best reactions:

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 09:12:51 IST

