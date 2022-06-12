Hardik Pandya is going to be the game-changer for India in future matches: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be the game-changer for India in the T20Is. The legendary Indian cricketer expressed his views after the 28-year-old cricketer made his return to the international arena in the first T20I between India and South Africa on 9 June.

Hardik's last match before the New Delhi encounter had come in November 2021 in the T20 World Cup. On his return, Hardik smashed 31 not out off 12 balls to help India post 211/4. India eventually lost the match by seven wickets.

After the India match, Gavaskar opined that Hardik has the potential to be a game-changer and should also try bowling with the new ball at times.

"I think he is going to be the game-changer for India, more often than not, in all the matches that are due to come, not just the World Cup but every single match that India plays, whether he bats at No. 5, whether he comes into bowl at first change or second change. Sometimes I will actually want to see him with the new ball," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Co-commentator and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith replying to the question that do India need Hardik the finisher more than Hardik the all-rounder said: "No, I disagree. You need the finisher as well but I think the all-round package of Hardik Pandya gives India options in selection."

"It might give you the option of playing the extra spinner or a bowler less and strengthen your batting and going into the World Cup, I think having him as a full-blown all-rounder is key to the balance of India's team."

