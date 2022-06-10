Hardik Pandya returns to explosive best on comeback to international arena

Hardik Pandya made a comeback to international cricket with the first T20I between India and South Africa that was played in New Delhi. The all-rounder, who recently led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, last played for India in November last year in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

With his return to the national side, Hardik also returned to his usual way of batting as he smashed a blistering 31 off just 12 balls, showcasing his prowess as a hard-hitter and finisher. While South Africa went on to win the match by seven wickets, Hardik's blitzkrieg came as welcome news to the Indian cricket fraternity considering another edition of the T20 World Cup is slated for later this year.

This was a lot different from how he batted in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 where as the captain of the GT franchise, he was required to play more cautiously. GT's middle order was their biggest weakness and that prompted skipper Hardik to promote himself up the order to No 4 slot.

Despite making the shift, the Gujarat player excelled in his new role, scoring 487 runs in 15 matches. He was the top scorer for GT. On Thursday, Hardik was required to play a different role. In a batting order that consisted of Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Hardik was reserved for the role of the finisher.

He walked in to bat at the fall of Iyer's wicket in 16.1 overs with India at 156/3. The team needed some fireworks and Hardik obliged by striking two fours and three sixes. He scored at a strike rate of 258.33. His IPL 2022 strike rate was 131.26. The best part of the onslaught that he brought to the ground was how confident he looked while playing those shots and that's great news for Indian cricket.

His return to the international arena however was a bit dampened by his bowling as he conceded three sixes and 18 runs in his only over as South Africa completed the 212-run chase with five balls to spare.

