'World Cup is the goal': Hardik Pandya opens up about his comeback journey in IPL 2022; watch video

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League made us witness a more matured and composed version of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. From joining a new franchise to leading them to lift the title in the maiden season, the journey of the Baroda star has gathered much appreciation from the cricket enthusiasts.

After the decorated IPL journey, Hardik Pandya also played a blazing cameo in the first T20 game against South Africa on 9 June. Coming in at the end, he smashed 31 runs off 12 deliveries and helped India to put up a huge 211 runs on board. In a recent conversation with BCCI, Pandya revealed his story of grooming himself while he was on a break from competitive cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Watch the video here:

While he was recovering from persistent back injuries, many people criticised his lengthy stint on the sidelines after he had not bowled in his last two seasons for Mumbai Indians. But without getting bothered about those critics, Pandya held on to his goal and tried to take out a better version of himself. The result is so evident in IPL 2022 that the Gujarat skipper not only steered the side from the front but also recorded a total of 487 runs in 15 outings.

Speaking in the interview, Pandya also talked about the sacrifices he made during the tough days. He said, “I got up at 5 am in the morning to make sure I trained and trained at 4 for the second time in a day to make sure I gave myself enough rest. I have slept for almost those 4 months at 9:30 pm.” For him, the training days were more enjoyable than the success he is achieving now.

Though he batted higher in the order for Gujarat Titans in IPL and did a commendable job, Pandya is flexible in playing the role of a finisher. The all-rounder seems to be in a very good rhythm both with bat and ball and has now set his eyes on the World Cup. “Every series or every game you play is as important as your last. So, for me, World Cup is the goal, this is the right platform to get into the rhythm and a lot of cricket is going to come back to back. This will be back to the Hardik for which I am known,” he added in the last.