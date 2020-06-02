Ace Australian batsman Steve Smith is celebrating his 31st birthday today, 2 June. One of the more popular batsmen of his generation, the cricketing fraternity has been pouring in their wishes for him on the special occasion.

Currently, the cricketer holds the number one position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test cricket rankings, followed by India skipper Virat Kohli.

Cricket Australia decided to mark the occasion by sharing a compilation of Steve Smith's best catches. The cricketing body shared an over six-minute-video alongside the caption, "Happy birthday Smudge! To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches. @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia."

Happy birthday Smudge! To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia. pic.twitter.com/4x3jegkanv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 2, 2020

ICC posted a tweet highlighting that both Steve Smith and the legendary Steve Waugh share their birthdays. The tweet added that Don Bradman, Smith and Waugh are among the top three in the list of the most hundreds in the Ashes by an Australian.

1⃣9⃣ – Don Bradman 1⃣1⃣ – Steve Smith 1⃣0⃣ – Steve Waugh Both the Steves, who are celebrating their birthdays today, are among the top three in the list of most hundreds in the #Ashes by an Australian. pic.twitter.com/nZbn0SVS1o — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2020

ICC also shared a second tweet which highlighted Steve's impressive batting statistics. As per the tweet, Smith has a Test batting average of 62.84 and has 26 Test hundreds to his credit.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR), which is led by Steve Smith wished their captain on his birthday. RR shared a video tribute on Instagram that features moments from the cricketer's time with the franchise.

T20 World Cup shared a short clip of an unorthodox shot played by him in the 2019 ICC Men's tournament on his birthday.

On Steve Smith's birthday, relive this shot from the 2016 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ymalWFWb0g — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 2, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer extended his wishes to Smith as well. “Started as a leg spinner who batted a bit, and now he's one of the best in the world when it comes to batting. Happy birthday @stevesmith49!" Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 17:15:52 IST

