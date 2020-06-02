First Cricket
Happy birthday Steve Smith: ICC, Cricket Australia, Rajasthan Royals wish cricketer on special day

As Steve Smith turned 31 on 2 June, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish the ace Australian batsman.

FP Trending, Jun 02, 2020 17:15:52 IST

Ace Australian batsman Steve Smith is celebrating his 31st birthday today, 2 June. One of the more popular batsmen of his generation, the cricketing fraternity has been pouring in their wishes for him on the special occasion.

Currently, the cricketer holds the number one position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test cricket rankings, followed by India skipper Virat Kohli.

Cricket Australia decided to mark the occasion by sharing a compilation of Steve Smith's best catches. The cricketing body shared an over six-minute-video alongside the caption, "Happy birthday Smudge! To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches. @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia."

ICC posted a tweet highlighting that both Steve Smith and the legendary Steve Waugh share their birthdays. The tweet added that Don Bradman, Smith and Waugh are among the top three in the list of the most hundreds in the Ashes by an Australian.  

ICC also shared a second tweet which highlighted Steve's impressive batting statistics. As per the tweet, Smith has a Test batting average of 62.84 and has 26 Test hundreds to his credit.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR), which is led by Steve Smith wished their captain on his birthday. RR shared a video tribute on Instagram that features moments from the cricketer's time with the franchise.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Best hai. Happy Birthday, Captain Royal. #HallaBol | #HBDSteveUnstoppableSmith | @steve_smith49   A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) on

T20 World Cup shared a short clip of an unorthodox shot played by him in the 2019 ICC Men's tournament on his birthday.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer extended his wishes to Smith as well. “Started as a leg spinner who batted a bit, and now he's one of the best in the world when it comes to batting. Happy birthday @stevesmith49!" Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 17:15:52 IST

