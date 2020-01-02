First Cricket
Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal focuses on scoring consistently in domestic circuit to remain in India fray

Fully aware that there is no opening for him in the current Indian Test team, promising Gujarat top-order batsman Priyank Panchal wants to keep scoring runs consistently to remain in the hunt.

Press Trust of India, Jan 02, 2020 10:30:22 IST

Kolkata: Fully aware that there is no opening for him in the current Indian Test team, promising Gujarat top-order batsman Priyank Panchal wants to keep scoring runs consistently to remain in the hunt.

India's batting lineup is sorted with Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal at the top while there are back-ups in Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw as Panchal, despite scoring heavily in the domestic red-ball cricket, has no other option but to wait.

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal focuses on scoring consistently in domestic circuit to remain in India fray

File mage of Priyank Panchal. @DhanrajNathwani

"I am happy that I am part of that discussion. For me to score consistently is more important. I am focusing on that only," the 29-year-old said at Eden Gardens ahead of their Ranji Trophy match against Bengal beginning Friday.

Panchal's next assignment is for the India 'A' first four-day game in New Zealand from 20 January to 2 February.

He had a breakout season in 2016-17 when he scored 1310 runs, 106 runs away from breaking VVS Laxman's season record.

Panchal and Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran are fighting for the same spot and have been India A regulars.

"We (Easwaran and I) have come to this stage because of performance. For me, performance matters the most and winning for the team is also important. We respect each other and have played together for a long time," Panchal concluded.

