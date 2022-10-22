Glenn Phillips pulled off what could be a strong contender for ‘Catch of the Tournament’ in the very first game of the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage in Sydney on Saturday.

Phillips stretched body across to pull off a Superman-like grab near the cover boundary to dismiss Marcus Stoinis, who went for a inside-out heave off left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner’s bowling.

Phillips’ acrobatics at the Sydney Cricket Ground did get social media buzzing. Here are a few reactions from Cricket Twitter:

Damn,,,,,,Glenn Phillips👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 22, 2022

Superman goes to Halloween parties as Glenn Phillips #T20WorldCup — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) October 22, 2022

That’s the most Glenn Phillips thing that’s ever happened — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 22, 2022

Stoinis was looking to accelerate after getting off to a slow start, having collected just seven runs off 13 balls before his dismissal.

Australia’s hopes of getting off to a winning start in their defence of the T20 World Cup title however took a major hit following his exit as the hosts were reduced to 50/4 in the ninth over.

The slide would continue after Stoinis’ dismissal. Tim David, making his first World Cup appearance, was the next to depart, holing out to Jimmy Neesham at deep midwicket right after collecting his first maximum of the innings to depart for 11, giving Santer his third wicket in his final over of the evening.

Australia would then lose their sixth wicket with just 82 on board with wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade getting caught-behind for 2. The final nail in the coffin was Ish Sodhi rattling Glenn Maxwell’s leg stump to send the hard-hitting all-rounder back to the hut for 28 as Australia slumped to 89/7.

New Zealand earlier posted a mammoth 200/3 on the board, propelled by Devon Conway’s unbeaten 92 and fellow opener Finn Allen’s explosive 42 off 16 balls, after being invited to bat by Australian captain Aaron Finch.

