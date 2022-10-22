The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday witnessed a bizarre dismissal of opener David Warner, who was bowled by Tim Southee early in Australia’s chase.

Chasing a 201-run target, Australia got off to a horrible start as their star batter Warner could muster just five runs before he lost his wicket in an unlucky manner which left fans shocked.

In the second over of Australia’s innings, New Zealand pacer Southee bowled a good length delivery, and Warner, who was trying to go for a pull while crunching low, failed to time the shot as the ball took an inside edge before hitting his pad and then it popped onto the bat’s follow-through, hitting the edge before dropping onto the stumps as Southee celebrated a wicket off his very first delivery of the match.

Here’s the video of Warner’s bizarre dismissal:

Talking about the match, openers’ rampage helps New Zealand post the highest T20 World Cup score against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Devon Conway (92*) and Finn Allen (42) toyed with the Australian bowlers to post a mammoth 200/3, setting up a challenging chase for the hosts.

31-year-old Conway played some sublime shots as he held New Zealand’s innings together in a 58-ball knock, which was studded with seven fours and two sixes.

The wicketkeeper-batter never went hard but his runs came at a good rate, and he completed his fifty in 36 balls with a six off Adam Zampa in the 13th over.

In the process, the southpaw became the second fastest player in T20I history after Dawid Malan to score 1,000 runs.

However, he failed to complete his maiden century in the format with Jimmy Neesham (26 not out; 13 balls) taking most of the strike at the death to push the total to 200 with a six off the final ball by Josh Hazlewood.

Conway’s opening partner Finn Allen fired the opening salvo first, as he blasted his way to a 16-ball 42, hitting three sixes and five fours inside the powerplay to give the Kiwis the perfect start after Aaron Finch opted to field.