New Zealand were off to an explosive start after being invited to bat by Australia in the opening game of the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup in Sydney.

Opener Finn Allen was particularly harsh on the Australian attack, blasting a 16-ball 42 including five fours and three maximums and striking at 262.5 as the Black Caps raced to 65/1 at the end of the powerplay after Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field.

New Zealand, in fact, could’ve collected a lot more had it not been for the economical fifth and sixth overs, which Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins conceded just four and five runs respectively, the former accounting for Allen’s wicket as well.

The score, however, ended up being their highest-ever in powerplays across T20 World Cups, eclipsing the 58/0 that they managed against the same opponents in 2016 in India.

New Zealand were 56 for no loss after four overs, with fellow opener Devon Conway being reduced to a supporting role in the face of Allen’s fireworks.

65/1 after the first six overs at the @scg. Devon Conway 19* and Kane Williamson 4* in the middle after 42 from 16 balls pushed the team to a strong start in Sydney. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/B2xf1USee1 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pQQaKgKNG7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 22, 2022

Allen, who made his international debut a little over a year ago and represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, wasted little time in taking the attack to the home team, smashing two fours and a six as Mitchell Starc conceded 14 off the first over of the innings. Hazlewood was slightly more expensive in the second over, conceding three boundaries in his 15-run over, two of which went into Conway’s account.

The Trans-Tasman rivals had met in last year’s final in Dubai, with Australia overpowering New Zealand by eight wickets to win their maiden T20 world title, and are also involved in the first game of the business stage of this year’s T20 World Cup Down Under.

