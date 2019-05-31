First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former cricketer Mark Ramprakash to quit as England batting coach in June to pursue other opportunities

England’s national lead batting coach Mark Ramprakash will leave his position in June to pursue other opportunities, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Reuters, May 31, 2019 18:10:09 IST

England’s national lead batting coach Mark Ramprakash will leave his position in June to pursue other opportunities, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Ramprakash, a former middle-order batsman who played for England in 52 Tests between 1991 and 2002, was appointed the batting coach in 2014 and worked with the national team and the (second tier national side) England Lions.

File image of Mark Ramprakash. Reuters

File image of Mark Ramprakash. Reuters

“I feel the time is now right for me to move on from my role at the ECB and seek to further and broaden my career,” Ramprakash said in a statement.

“The last six years have been a hugely enjoyable time of my life. In that time, I have been privileged to be able to support, encourage and mentor the Young Lions, England Lions and the England test and ODI teams.

“I wish the ECB and England cricket team all the best for the future.”

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 18:10:09 IST

Tags : Cricket, ECB, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, England Cricket Team, England Lions, Mark Ramprakash, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all