England vs South Africa 1st Test 2022: England vs South Africa Head-to-Head Records and Stats

England and South Africa will cross swords in Tests after almost two years. The two sides will play a three-match series which begins with the first Test at Lord’s on Wednesday at 3:30 PM IST. England, under new head coach Brendon McCullum, have been splendid in Tests with their aggressive brand of cricket.

On the other hand, South Africa arrive in England after an emphatic Tests series victory against Bangladesh. They whitewashed Bangladesh by clinching victories in both Tests. If we look at the World Test Championship rankings, South Africa is well ahead of the hosts at the top of the table while England are in seventh place.

England have won their last four Test matches including the Edgbaston Test against India. The batters are taking on more responsibilities and it also turned out to be the turning point for them in the last match in Edgbaston. They chased down a mammoth 378 runs playing their “Bazball” cricket.

The previous battle between the two sides saw England dominate on home soil. The English won the series 3-1. England will go all guns blazing while South Africa will try to stem the flow of runs.

England vs South Africa 1st Test Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 153

England: 64

South Africa: 34

Draw: 55

No Result: 0

England vs South Africa Previous Test:

In the last clash between these two sides, England beat South Africa by 191 runs at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 27 January 2020.

Last 5 Test Results:

England won by 191 runs.

England won by an innings and 53 runs.

England won by 189 runs.

South Africa won by 107 runs.

England won by 177 runs.

Possible Playing 11s:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Khaya Zondo, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen/Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.