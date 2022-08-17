Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I 2022: IRE vs AFG Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Afghanistan lost the first two games but fought back brilliantly with two consecutive victories to level their five-match T20 International series against Ireland. The visitors will now hope to bag the series when they lock horns with the hosts for the fifth T20I on 17 August at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast at 8:00 PM IST.

On the other hand, the Andrew Balbirnie-led side started the series well but the batting collapse in the previous two clashes cost them their lead. The next match will be an exciting one as both teams will come out all guns blazing to record a series win ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

The last game got reduced to an 11-over battle because of rain. Coming in to bat first, Afghanistan put up a huge 132-run total on the board. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz pulled off a fine start with a 13-ball 24 but could not stay longer. Najibullah Zadran continued the show and smashed 50 runs off just 24 deliveries. All-rounder Rashid Khan made a commendable contribution, adding 31 runs to the score sheet.

In reply, the Ireland opening pair of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie started the chase quite confidently before departing. George Dockrell tried to rescue the side and remained unbeaten at 41 runs. The rest of the batters failed to live up to the expectations. The one-digit score from most of the top-order batters couldn’t help much as the side endured a disappointing 27-run defeat.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I 2022: Belfast Weather Update

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 22

Ireland: 06

Afghanistan: 16

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

Ireland vs Afghanistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Afghanistan beat Ireland by 27 runs at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on 15 August 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

Afghanistan won by 27 runs.

Afghanistan won by 22 runs.

Ireland won by 5 wickets.

Ireland won by 7 wickets.

The match tied but Ireland won the one-over eliminator.

Possible Playing 11s:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

