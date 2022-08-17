The five-match T20 International series between Ireland and Afghanistan has turned out to be an exciting battle. After enduring two successive defeats in the first two games, the visitors have turned the table around and taken the series to the decider. Both teams will come with all their resources in the final T20I which is slated to take place at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club on 17 August at 8:00 PM IST.

The Irish batting unit will have to take more responsibility to restrict the high-flying Afghan boys who are looking comfortable with the Stormont’s surface.

The 22-yard track of Stormont is known for being a belter for the batters. The average first innings total at this venue is 175 and the team batting first has more chance to win the game. The bowlers will get some assistance in the latter half.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

In the last match, winning the toss, Andrew Balbirnie allowed the visitors to bat first. Riding on the knock of Najibullah Zadran (50 off 24 balls) and Rashid Khan (31* off 10 balls), Afghanistan reached 132 runs in their allotted 11 overs (reduced due to rain). The overcast condition made the Ireland bowlers struggle to bowl at proper length and pace. Each of them recorded a 10-plus economy rate.

Though the chase was not quite easy for the hosts, the start was well decorated with regular boundaries. Afghanistan pacer Fareed Ahmad took the responsibility and made significant damage. Only George Dockrell had stood there till the last and registered 41 runs facing 27 deliveries. The knock went in vain as he found no assistance from the other batters. The Ireland innings concluded at 105 runs as the side lost all of their wickets.

Weather Update:

Ireland vs Afghanistan fifth T20 International is set to take place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The weather condition will be clear in the initial phase of the 20-over game. There are chances of rain being the spoilsport in the latter half of the fifth T20I. The temperature will hover between 13-19 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed is likely to be around 9-14 km/h.

Possible Playing 11s:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

