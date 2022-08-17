Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Afghanistan have bounced back brilliantly in their five-match T20 International series against Ireland. Ireland took an early 2-0 lead but failed to keep the form up in the next two games. The fate of the series now depends on the outcome of the fifth and final T20I.

Both teams will square off for the decider on 17 August at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast at 8:00 PM IST. While Afghanistan will eye to record their second consecutive T20I series victory, Ireland are still struggling to find the desired result on home soil. The previous rain-soaked encounter turned out to be a huge disappointment for the hosts as Afghanistan outplayed them in every department.

In the match, Afghanistan batted first and posted 132 runs in 11 overs. Ireland pacer Gareth Delany tried to put some pressure in the middle and got three wickets to his name. Notably, he gave away as many as 33 runs during his 3-over spell. The commendable 50-run knock from Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan’s quickfire 31 helped the visitors reach the mammoth total.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie pairing with Paul Stirling gave Ireland a good start but were dismissed soon after. George Dockrell tried to rescue the unit with his unbeaten 41 off 27 deliveries but the bowling attack consisting of Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan wrapped up the other batters. While Fareed Ahmad scalped three wickets bowling just 2 overs, Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a couple of wickets each. Following the destruction, the Irish brigade fell 27 runs short of getting to the target.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Najibullah Zadran

Vice-captain: George Dockrell

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batter: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Najibullah Zadran, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Possible Playing 11s:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad.

